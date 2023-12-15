Scores

Today at 2:07 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Thursday's scores

Girls

Acorn 75, Lavaca 47

Benton Harmony Grove 46, Prescott 27

Bradley 50, Taylor 36

Centerpoint 35, Poyen 23

County Line 55, St. Paul 21

Des Arc 43, Carlisle 17

DeWitt 61, Augusta 54

Drew Central 60, Hermitage 28

Dumas 51, Warren 15

Fayetteville 47, Cabot 42

Harding Academy 51, Helena-West Helena 48

Harrisburg 61, Osceola 25

Jessieville 67, Bismarck 43

Kirby 53, Mineral Springs 19

Lead Hill 55, Mount Judea 17

Lincoln 56, Union Christian 26

Mammoth Spring 80, Alton, Mo. 44

Manila 68, Piggott 36

Marked Tree 62, Rivercrest 58

Marmaduke 60, Cross County 39

Maumelle Charter 46, Malvern 27

McGehee 60, Dermott 13

Mountain Pine 70, Conway St. Joseph 45

Perryville 54, Wonderview 36

Quitman 73, Atkins 37

Rector 57, Buffalo Island Central 44

Boys

Armorel 74, Naylor, Mo. 41

Benton Harmony Grove 63, Prescott 56

Bradley 84, Taylor 31

Corning 102, Gosnell 67

County Line 68, St. Paul 34

DeWitt 73, Augusta 65

Emerson 52, Columbia Christian 37

Helena-West Helena 55, Harding Academy 46

Jessieville 63, Bismarck 45

Jonesboro Westside 75, Forrest City 63

Lavaca 73, Acorn 34

Lead Hill 58, Mount Judea 28

Lincoln 49, Union Christian 48

Mammoth Spring 64, Highland 58

Manila 77, Ridgefield Christian 38

Maumelle Charter 65, Malvern 54

McGehee 59, Star City 49

Murfreesboro 73, Horatio 46

Paragould 66, Marmaduke 59

Pulaski Academy 82, LISA Academy West 47

Quitman 63, Atkins 58

Rogers 68, Siloam Springs 38

Trumann 54, Pocahontas 38

Van Buren 75, Carl Junction, Mo. 43

Wonderview 51, Perryville 44