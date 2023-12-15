High school basketball
Thursday's scores
Girls
Acorn 75, Lavaca 47
Benton Harmony Grove 46, Prescott 27
Bradley 50, Taylor 36
Centerpoint 35, Poyen 23
County Line 55, St. Paul 21
Des Arc 43, Carlisle 17
DeWitt 61, Augusta 54
Drew Central 60, Hermitage 28
Dumas 51, Warren 15
Fayetteville 47, Cabot 42
Harding Academy 51, Helena-West Helena 48
Harrisburg 61, Osceola 25
Jessieville 67, Bismarck 43
Kirby 53, Mineral Springs 19
Lead Hill 55, Mount Judea 17
Lincoln 56, Union Christian 26
Mammoth Spring 80, Alton, Mo. 44
Manila 68, Piggott 36
Marked Tree 62, Rivercrest 58
Marmaduke 60, Cross County 39
Maumelle Charter 46, Malvern 27
McGehee 60, Dermott 13
Mountain Pine 70, Conway St. Joseph 45
Perryville 54, Wonderview 36
Quitman 73, Atkins 37
Rector 57, Buffalo Island Central 44
Boys
Armorel 74, Naylor, Mo. 41
Benton Harmony Grove 63, Prescott 56
Bradley 84, Taylor 31
Corning 102, Gosnell 67
County Line 68, St. Paul 34
DeWitt 73, Augusta 65
Emerson 52, Columbia Christian 37
Helena-West Helena 55, Harding Academy 46
Jessieville 63, Bismarck 45
Jonesboro Westside 75, Forrest City 63
Lavaca 73, Acorn 34
Lead Hill 58, Mount Judea 28
Lincoln 49, Union Christian 48
Mammoth Spring 64, Highland 58
Manila 77, Ridgefield Christian 38
Maumelle Charter 65, Malvern 54
McGehee 59, Star City 49
Murfreesboro 73, Horatio 46
Paragould 66, Marmaduke 59
Pulaski Academy 82, LISA Academy West 47
Quitman 63, Atkins 58
Rogers 68, Siloam Springs 38
Trumann 54, Pocahontas 38
Van Buren 75, Carl Junction, Mo. 43
Wonderview 51, Perryville 44