State board denies school district’s request to close west Arkansas’ Umpire campus





The Arkansas Board of Education on Friday denied a petition by the Cossatot River School District to close its Umpire kindergarten-through-12th grade campus.

The state board became the decision-maker on the fate of the isolated, 92-student campus after the Cossatot River School Board voted 4-2 in October to close it. That was short of the unanimous vote that is required by state law for closing a campus that is designated as isolated.

As a result of the divided vote, the Cossatot River system appealed -- as allowed by law -- to the state Education Board for a decision.

The Cossatot River petition states that it cost the district $20,070 to educate an Umpire School student in the 2022-23 school year, as compared to $11,119 per student in any other Cossatot River district school.

Cossatot River School District Superintendent Tyler Broyles told the state board that closing the Umpire campus -- which has a capacity for 230 students -- would not only save the district money but also provide greater opportunities for Umpire students who would be assigned to other schools.

The relocated Umpire students would have greater access to single-grade elementary classrooms, more classes taught in-person rather than online, and more academic selections and extracurricular activities, Broyles said.

As it stands, first and second graders are combined in one class at the Umpire campus, as are third and fourth graders and fifth and sixth graders. At the high school level, most Advanced Placement and concurrent high school/college credit courses are taught by distance learning.

Broyles acknowledged that the one-way bus rides for the Umpire students to the other campuses in the district could approach two hours. He also said that while he and his district want to retain the students who live in the Umpire area, it is likely that they would choose to leave the Cossatot River system, which is about 25 miles away, and transfer to the Dierks School District that is about 15 miles away.

"This is not an easy decision," Broyles told the Education Board. "I'm trying to do what is best for my entire district. I can't just look at our Umpire campus. I have to look at all of my campuses. When we are losing that much money ... it's hard for me to go back to my community and say we are pulling money from opportunities there for 10% of our district when those students can get those opportunities on our campus or another campus."

Umpire was once an independent school district but consolidated with the Wickes School District in 2004 when consolidation was required by state law for districts of fewer than 350 students. That combined Wickes/Umpire district consolidated in 2010 with the Van-Cove district in Cove to create the Cossatot River school system that has three campuses in addition to the one in Umpire.

Norman Hill, a financial adviser to the Cossatot River district, projected savings of $400,000 to $500,000 to the Cossatot River system by closing the campus. The savings would be the greater amount if the district retains the Umpire students.

Broyles told the board that the Cossatot River district would retain the Umpire campus employees.

Education Board members expressed concerns Friday about granting the petition.

Board member Jeff Wood of Little Rock said he sees something special about the Umpire campus that has a state-applied B letter grade for student achievement, growth and other factors.

"I don't think I believe that an unsustainable burden exists," Wood told Broyles. "All schools cost money," he said, adding that it is not unusual for one school to generate more money than another and thereby support a lesser-funded school in a system.

"I feel like given the academic success of the schools in Umpire -- given the challenges that they face, given the small size, and given the combined classes at the elementary school -- it is really remarkable," Wood continued. "I really think it would be a travesty if this community lost its schools. More appropriately, they should be a model to small communities all across Arkansas on how to deliver high-quality education in rural communities."

Board member Kathy McFetridge Rollins of Springdale told Broyles that it would be hard to agree to a plan that puts students through such long bus rides.

Board member Leigh Anne Keener of Little Rock told Broyles that the petition to the state Education Board for the closing of the campus appeared to be premature and was submitted before all other options were explored.

She also said she wanted all the "t's" crossed and "i's" dotted, and she questioned whether the local school board vote on closing Umpire was appropriate when one of the seven board members was absent for a vote that was supposed to be cast by a "full board." That vote left one segment of the school district community not represented in the decision, Keener said.

Linda Kitchens, a longtime resident of the Umpire community and a former principal in the Umpire district before working in the De Queen School District, disputed Broyles' contention that closing the Umpire campus was in the best interest of students.



