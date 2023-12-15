Statistical retrospective

Memphis is known for ranking high in several unsavory categories among U.S. cities.

It's a perennial top-10 city for high crime and low safety--only Washington, D.C., has a worse homicide problem, and Memphis ranked seventh from the bottom on WalletHub's Safest Cities in America list. Its traffic fatality rate is the highest in the nation.

When WalletHub profiled the best- and worst-run cities, Memphis ranked 136th out of 150. It placed dead last on the list of best cities to find a job. And in a country overwrought with obesity, Memphis was named the second most overweight metro area.

But in a ranking released this week, appropriate to the season, our neighbors on the bluff side of the Mississippi River earned a gold star in a surprising metric.

No city does better when measured by residents' donations to charity as a percentage of income, and no statistic speaks more highly of a giving heart.

Qualifying charitable giving as a percentage-of-income equates to a widow's mite measure: Memphis is a national leader of large cities with a high percentage of low-income residents, so even though Memphians on average have less, they give more to charity as a percentage of their paychecks.

Here in Arkansas, we can well relate. Though poor in dollars, we've typically given richly to charitable causes compared to our means, and often enjoyed single-digit rankings among states in that regard.

This year, we tied with Utah as the No. 1 state for percentage of donated income.

We should pat ourselves, and our neighbors, on the back, and remember to indulge our generous urges most at this time of year, which "is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices." (Charles Dickens)

With 2023 winding down, it's also the 20th anniversary of an "Arkansas by the Numbers" I compiled in 2003, and a fitting time to compare progress or regression in some of the ratings.

Arkansas was 50th among states for median household income in 2003. We haven't improved much, relative to other states, but a 47th ranking in 2023 is still an improvement.

Poverty has been a persistent issue in Arkansas. We were fifth in the nation for persons below the poverty line in 2003, and that's proven to be a stubborn spot. Depending on the data source, Arkansas still comes in at either fifth or sixth.

Twenty years hasn't changed our state's position much in per pupil spending for education. The amount we invest has grown, true, but it's also grown in other states, and in roughly like measure. We were 38th in 2003, and 37th in 2023.

Arkansas teacher salaries have never been able to get beyond the mid-40s in state rankings, and that hasn't changed. However, the ranking for starting salary has leapfrogged a lot of other states when the state set a minimum of $50,000 for first-year teachers. That figure will catapult Arkansas to top-five status.

Moving the needle on behavioral statistical rankings can be difficult from a public policy standpoint, since they ultimately involve personal choices and decisions which can lead to the pursuit of happiness, or its opposite.

Nevada is the wild west of easy marriages, and it still leads the nation in divorce rate just like it did 20 years ago. But unlike 2003, when Arkansas ranked second in divorce rate, we now come in fifth. That's better, but still bad. Two-thirds of the states have fewer than three divorces per 1,000 population, and Arkansas (rate: 3.6) should aspire to be part of that group.

Teenage and/or unwed motherhood are usually less than ideal, and often problematic, situations. Twenty years ago, Arkansas ranked third in percentage of babies born to teenage mothers.

The bad news is that Arkansas now ranks second in teenage birth rate (thank God for Mississippi). The good news is that despite that way-too-high ranking, the actual birth rate for teenage mothers in Arkansas has dropped by more than half since 2003.

Our rate remains about twice the national average, so there's still work to do.

In births to unmarried mothers, Arkansas fares worse now compared to other states, rising from 12th in 2003 to eighth in 2023. And unlike teenage births, the actual percentage of unwed-mother births is 10 percent higher now than two decades ago.

The bad habit of smoking figures prominently in preventable illnesses and deaths in every state, but only two states have higher rates for adult and youth smoking than Arkansas. Not surprisingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Arkansas fifth in heart disease and stroke death rate in 2023, up from eighth.

E-cigarettes didn't exist in 2003, and Arkansas now ranks 20th in teen vaping, far better than in traditional tobacco smoking. However, that's still 10 points higher than the national average.

A plus, or rather a good minus, comes in the form of obesity rankings, where Arkansas dropped from third-worst nationally in 2003 to 11th in the latest 2023 data.

Lastly, there have only been a handful of Arkansas white Christmases since 2003, and it's not looking likely for this year either.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.