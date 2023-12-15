Strong fields hit track at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- After some extra time to catch one's breath, or jump-start one's bank account, live racing at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is back for its first three-day weekend of the season today through Sunday.

The only stakes race is the $200,000 Tinsel on Saturday for older males at 1 1/8 miles. Bal Harbour, owned by Little Rock attorney John Holleman, won the 2022 race by a neck over Last Samurai, a winner eight months earlier of the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap at the same distance. That one stayed sharp for trainer D. Wayne Lukas into his 5-year-old campaign, winning the Grade III Essex and Razorback handicaps before losing to Proxy on the wire in the Oaklawn Handicap.

Last Samurai, previously trained by Dallas Stewart, raced in the name of the late Willis Horton. So does Tinsel starter Seize the Night for the stable's new trainer, Sean Cunningham. The 4-year-old Carpe Diem runner returns exactly one year after his first of two Oaklawn victories, another coming April 22.

Cunningham, recently going out on his own, has watched Seize the Night run sixth in the Grade III Ack Ack and fourth in an allowance, both at Churchill Downs, where the gelding won his debut at first asking. His grandsire is the long-winded Tapit, from the same foal crop as 2004 Oaklawn hero Smarty Jones.

Program second choice Speed Bias has lost eight consecutive races since a Jan. 7 Oaklawn allowance victory for trainer Ron Moquett, later posting two allowance seconds over the track. Runner-up in the Grade III Pimlico Special in May, the Uncle Mo 4-year-old placed seventh in the Grade I Stephen Foster, moved July 1 from Churchill to Ellis Park. Speed Bias has not run since finished third in the Grade II Fayette on Oct. 28 at Keeneland.

The early 5-2 favorite is Strong Quality, a 4-year--old Quality Road colt whose connections jump off the page. Hall of Famer Mark Casse trains the runner for Gary Barber, past chairman and CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and breeder Kinsman Stable of George Steinbrenner III, the late owner of the New York Yankees.

Today's feature race, a $142,000 allowance for older allowance optional claimers at 1 1/16 miles, brings out local stakes winners Silver Prospector, Whelen Springs and Frosted Departure. The latter colt was 0 for- 9 at 3 since winning the track's Renaissance on Dec. 31 for trainer Ken McPeek, winner of four races on the track's first all-juvenile card.

Six-year-old Silver Prospector isn't the most consistent runner in Steve Asmussen's barn, but he has had some good days for his Hall of Fame trainer. The Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club winner at Churchill Downs late in his 2-year-old season, Declaration of War's son won the 2020 Grade III Southwest at Oaklawn, running in that year's split Arkansas Derby, and the 2022 Grade III Steve Sexton Mile at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas. He scored an Oaklawn victory Feb. 11 last season.

Keith Asmussen rides for his father from post two, just outside program favorite Commandperformance, a Union Rags 4-year-old gelding trained by Joe Sharp.

Whelen Springs, winning three straight (the Bachelor and Rainbow included) at Oaklawn in 2022, has not started since Sept. 30 at Churchill, his only race since winning the Grade III Iselin in August at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. A Street Sense 4-year-old, the homebred colt runs for John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable under the direction of Lindsay Schultz. Francisco Arrieta gets the mount.

Hozier, who starts from post 6 in today's feature, raced at Oaklawn three times in two seasons, placing second in the Grade II Rebel and sixth in the Grade I Arkansas Derby at 3 in 2021. With the same sire as American Pharoah (the late Pioneerof the Nile), Hozier is now with Rodolphe Brisset after earlier being under Bob Baffert's care.