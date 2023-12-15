Tennessee transfer DB pledges to Hogs

Tennessee defensive back transfer Doneiko Slaughter has committed to Arkansas after an official visit to Fayetteville.

Slaughter, 6-0 and 190 pounds, visited the Razorbacks on Wednesday, Thursday and left Friday. He believes he is a good fit for the defense and defensive staff.

“I love the defense here,” Slaughter said. ”The defensive staff, they're not new. They know how to develop guys. I have a good connection here with the coaches, that's for real. That's a big thing for me going into my last season. I've got to make the most of it. The coaches will be developing me throughout the whole process.”

His mother flew into Fayetteville on Thursday to see what her son liked so much and was also on board with his decision.

He played in 42 games and made 14 starts at Tennessee in 4 seasons. Slaughter recorded 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 7 passes defended and 1 recovered fumble.

Slaughter, who has 1 season of eligibility remaining, started 7 games and had 32 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss in 10 games as a senior this year while dealing with a nagging foot injury. He had a season-high 8 tackles in a 34-20 loss at Alabama on Oct. 15.

He started 7 of 12 games as a junior, with 5 starts at cornerback and 2 at safety. He led the Volunteers in pass breakups with 7 and had 31 tackles, 5 sacks and 1 interception during the 2022 season.

He is the fourth transfer to commit to Arkansas and first defensive back to do so.