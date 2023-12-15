The Southern Fried Podcast | Economic and educational developments in The Natural State with Skip Rutherford

This week, Rex sits down with Skip Rutherford, former Dean of the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service, to assess the past year and the future of economic and educational developments in the state.

In their conversation, Rex and Skip discuss the possibilities of the burgeoning lithium and defense industries in south Arkansas as well as the jobs and businesses that will result from an economic boom in that part of the state. The two also converse about changes in higher education in The Natural State, the divisive political landscape in the U.S. and Arkansas, and an assortment of other topics.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

