TOOLS & TOYS: Best Dang All-Purpose Any Surface Cleaner and Lunatec Gear Hydration Spray Bottle





Best Dang All-Purpose Surface Cleaner

What's to love: An environmentally friendly hydrogen peroxide-based cleaner that donates a part of each purchase to charities working to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

What does it do: The All Purpose Any Surface Cleaning Kit comes with a 16-ounce concentrated solution -- with a special neck that measures out the solution -- and two spray bottles. Because it comes as a concentrate it can be mixed in different strengths for different needs and divided between the two bottles. One is the Hero bottle for heavy-duty cleaning such as bathrooms, grease and carpet stains; and the Sidekick bottle for lighter cleaning including glass, tile and stainless steel. The cleaning kit sells for $19.99. For more information visit bestdang.com.

Lunatec Gear Hydration Spray Bottle

What's to love: This is not just a water bottle, but a great multi-purpose spray bottle that can be used in a variety of ways.

What does it do: The BPA-free bottle has a small hand pump built into the lid. When used, it creates a pressure in the bottle to create a choice of a mist, stream or shower pattern. Use it to cool off after a hike, clean gear, rinse off sand at the beach or hydrate by drinking the water. The bottles are available in three different sizes with prices starting at $27.95. Visit lunatecgear.com for more information.



