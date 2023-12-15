Van Buren teacher, wife sentenced on animal cruelty charges following dog’s death

VAN BUREN -- A teacher with the Van Buren School District and his wife were both found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals after police found one dog dead and another overheated at their home last summer.

James Lemley, 42, and Ashley Lemley, 37, of Van Buren were both sentenced to one day in jail after a trial in Crawford County District Court on Nov. 29, according to a court order dated Tuesday. The pair also were ordered to pay $640 apiece in fines and court costs on each count.

The Lemleys were arrested July 17, according to a report from the Van Buren Police Department. They entered innocent pleas July 25, according to court records.

As of Thursday, James Lemley was listed as a teacher on the website for Northridge Middle School in Van Buren. The Van Buren High School athletics website also listed him as a varsity boys golf coach as of Aug. 15.

Brittany Ransom, communications and media consultant for the Van Buren School District, said in an emailed statement Thursday the district was aware of a report that a staff member was recently convicted on animal cruelty charges.

"Due to privacy laws regarding personnel, the district will have no further comment since it concerns a personnel matter," Ransom wrote.

A police officer was dispatched to a home on Valley View Street on June 25, according to the police report.

A woman told the officer her neighbors hadn't been taking care of two dogs in their backyard, the report states. She said though she had been giving the dogs water the past four days, one of them had since died. The woman's father said he last saw the neighbors go outside about four days earlier, but claimed they didn't do anything for the dogs.

The officer went into the yard and saw a chain-link dog pen in poor condition without any type of covering, shelter or shade in the direct sunlight, the report states. The ambient temperature was more than 100 degrees. The officer also found a large, dead Great Pyrenees dog.

"The dog was directly against a square piece of wood and I believed the dog was attempting to use the wood as shade before succumbing to the heat," the officer wrote.

The officer found a chocolate Labrador retriever as well, the report states. The dog was trying to find shade in a plastic dog house, but couldn't because of where the dog house was placed. The officer noticed the dog was "extremely overheated" and struggling to breathe, unable to keep its dry, severely engorged tongue straight in its mouth.

Although nobody was found at the home, James and Ashley Lemley were identified as the dogs' owners, the report states. Another officer with Van Buren Animal Control was reported to have been familiar with the residence from retrieving both dogs after they had escaped the pen multiple times.

Animal control took the Labrador and placed it into emergency custody, according to the report.

A supplemental report by another officer states James Lemley called him July 10. He spent several minutes defending himself concerning the death of the Great Pyrenees and claimed he fed it twice a day, according to the report.

He also said, among other things, he and Ashley Lemley left town June 21, and he told the person who was supposed to care for his dogs to come by every other day to feed them.

James and Ashley Lemley can have $890 of the fines and court costs against them suspended if they follow certain terms and conditions, the court order states. These include:

Executing the necessary documents to surrender the Labrador to Almost Home Shelter and Rescue in Van Buren so it can be adopted.

Paying $818 to cover the veterinary bills Almost Home incurred up to the date of trial for the dog's care and treatment.

Not adopting or owning any animals for a year.

The Lemleys may also petition the court to seal the record of their convictions after a year if they have complied with the conditions, according to the court order.