



WOMEN

Murray State 98, UALR 79

The Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season after falling to Murray State on Thursday night at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.

UALR was led by Faith Lee who finished the night with 18 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field. Jaiyah Harris-Smith scored 16 points and dished out seven assists for the Trojans.

Tia Harvey scored 15 points in her second appearance of the season, while Mesi Triplett added 10 points for UALR.

The Trojans scored enough points to be competitive, but could not get stops on the defensive end of the floor which proved to be the difference.

Katelyn Young poured in a game-high 31 points of 11 of 22 shooting for the Racers. Hannah McKay scored 15 points, while Ava Learn added 10 points and four rebounds in just 15 minutes on the floor for Murray State.

The loss on Thursday marks the first of six consecutive road games for UALR as the team does not return to the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock again until on Jan. 4 against SIUE.



