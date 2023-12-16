3 people killed, 2 injured in crashes on Arkansas roads





Three people died and two more were injured in three crashes in Arkansas on Friday morning, preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement state.

Joseph Applewhite, 45, of Quitman died and Jennifer Applewhite, 46, also of Quitman, was hurt at 1:49 a.m. when the 2009 Polaris RZR that Joseph Applewhite was driving on North Sawmill Road in rural Cleburne County left the roadway and overturned, ejecting him, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jennifer Applewhite was taken to a Heber Springs hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and dry at the time.

Dakota Dillon, 19, of Malvern died at 10:04 a.m. while fleeing from police on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs, according to a report from police.

Dillon, driving a 2023 Suzuki, failed to stop at a red light and struck the driver's side of a 2020 Volvo coming from the U.S. 70 exit ramp onto U.S. 270, the report says.

An officer investigating the collision reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

An unidentified male minor died at 10:59 a.m. when the 2010 Chevrolet he was a passenger in left the roadway on Interstate 30, near Interstate 440 in Little Rock, and rolled, ejecting him, according to a state police report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Jailaya Russell of Little Rock, was injured in the wreck.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and dry at the time.



