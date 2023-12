Arkansas women vs. Samford

Samford at Arkansas

WHEN 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Samford 7-3, Arkansas 8-3

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SAMFORD

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Masyn Marchbanks, 5-8, So.11.43.5

G Carly Heidger, 6-3, R-So.9.04.9

G Lexie Pritchard, 5-10, Gr.8.82.4

G Sadie Stetson, 5-7, Gr.8.02.4

C Emily Bowman, 6-5, R-So.7.88.7

COACH Carley Kuhns (65-62 in fifth season at Samford and 131-91 in eighth season overall.

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Gr.11.54.7

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Jr.10.94.3

G Taliah Scott, 5-9, Fr.24.53.9

G S. Poffenbarger, 6-2, R-So.11.111.7

F Maryam Dauda, 6-4, R-So.8.06.3

COACH Mike Neighbors (128-80 in seventh season at Arkansas, 226-121 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

SamfordArkansas

60.6Points for75.7

56.5Points against66.7

+0.4Rebound margin-1.8

-0.5Turnover margin+2.5

39.8FG pct.38.9

33.33-pt pct.32.6

64.3FT pct.70.3

CHALK TALK Arkansas is 9-5 in regular season games at Simmons Bank Arena. The Razorbacks have not played there since Dec. 18, 2021, when they defeated Central Arkansas 84-44.... This year marks the first time live streaming of an Arkansas women's basketball game at the arena will be available.

-- Ethan Westerman