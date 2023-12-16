The world in brief: Beijing train collision hurts 515 people





Beijing train collision hurts 515 people

BEIJING -- Two subway trains collided in heavy snow in Beijing, sending 515 people to hospitals, including 102 with broken bones, authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred Thursday evening in Beijing's mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system's Changping line.

Slippery tracks prompted automatic braking on the leading train. A train following it was on a descending section and went into a skid and was unable to brake in time, the city transport authority said in a statement Friday on its social media account.

Emergency medical personnel, police and transport authorities responded, and all passengers were evacuated by about 11 p.m., it said. Twenty-five passengers were under observation and 67 remained hospitalized Friday morning, the authority said.

Unusually heavy snow that began falling Wednesday has prompted the suspension of some train operations and school closures.

Alerts remain in place for icy roads, extreme cold and further snowfall. Temperatures were expected to fall to minus 12 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

No deaths have been reported from the winter storms that have struck a wide swath of northern China. Beijing's winters tend to be bitterly cold, but heavy snowfall is rare.

11 dead in attack on Iran police station

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Suspected members of a separatist group killed 11 people and wounded eight others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state TV said Friday.

The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed and wounded in the 2 a.m. attack in Rask town, about 875 miles southwest of Tehran.

He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.

The advocacy group HalVash, which reports on issues affecting the Baluch people, shared video online that purported to include the heavy gunfire that accompanied the predawn attack. It also showed helicopters later flying over the area in daylight.

State TV blamed the attack on Jaish al-Adl, a separatist group. In 2019, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. However, the militants did not immediately claim the new attack. They typically conduct hit-and-run operations from their hideouts in neighboring Pakistan.

Grenades set off at Ukraine meeting

KYIV, Ukraine -- A village council member in western Ukraine detonated three hand grenades during a meeting Friday, critically injuring himself and at least two dozen other people, authorities said.

A video posted on social media showed a man entering a room where the village council of Keretsky was meeting to discuss and approve the community's budget.

The man, who was preliminarily identified as Serhii Batryn, a council member who belongs to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, took three grenades from his pockets, removed the pins and threw the weapons on the floor in front of him.

Thranscarpathian region police said in an official statement that 26 people were injured, six of them critically. The man who set off the grenades suffered grave injuries and medics worked to save his life, police said.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive or if the attack was somehow connected to Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Macedonia gets artifacts back

TIRANA, Albania -- Albania on Friday returned 20 icons to neighboring North Macedonia that were stolen a decade ago, Albania's Culture Ministry said.

The return marked the final stretch on a long, 10-year road with "much inter-institutional and international cooperation," Elva Margariti, Albania's culture minister said. It also showed Albania's commitment to "the fight against trafficking of the cultural inheritance objects," she said.

A handover ceremony was held at the National Historic Museum in the Albanian capital of Tirana. No further details were provided about the icons.

In 2013, Albanian authorities in Tirana seized more than 1,000 stolen religious and secular pieces of art dating from the 15th to the mid-20th centuries and arrested two men suspected of planning to sell them abroad.

The icons, frescoes and other pieces were taken from churches and cultural centers in southeastern Albania and in neighboring North Macedonia, a police statement had said.

North Macedonian Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska thanked Albanian authorities. The capital Skopje had officially put in a request for the return of the icons in 2018, after which Albanian experts examined and checked the pieces.

In 2022, the two ministries signed the agreement for the objects' return during a joint cabinets meeting in Skopje, the first of the kind in the region.









North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski (left), the Orthodox Archbishop Stefan (center) and Sasho Cvetkovski, member of the Academy of Sciences of North Macedonia (right), review icons returned on Friday from Albania at the national museum in Skopje, North Macedonia. (AP/Boris Grdanoski)





