Broncos at Lions preview capsule

Broncos at Lions

7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Lions by 4 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 9-5; Broncos beat Lions 38-10 on Dec. 12, 2021

LAST WEEK Broncos won at Chargers 24-7; Lions lost at Bears 28-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.LIONS (RK)

(13) 115.0RUSH137.5 (5)

(27) 185.8PASS252.8 (7)

(24) 300.8YARDS390.3 (3)

(T13) 22.1POINTS26.2 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.LIONS (RK)

(32) 144.0RUSH96.8 (9)

(24) 233.4PASS226.6 (19)

(30) 377.4YARDS323.5 (15)

(T22) 23.8POINTS24.2 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos QB Russell Wilson has had a 91 or better QB rating in six of the past seven games and the exception was in a loss at Houston. Wilson completed 64% of his passes for 224 yards with 2 TDs and an INT last week against the Chargers.