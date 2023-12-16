Church notes: walk-through nativity; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. The more contemporary service that takes place on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall will take place tomorrow.

The FUPC Christmas potluck will take place 9:15 -10:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall tomorrow, but Sunday school classes will not meet. Biscuits, gravy, and sausages will be provided. There will be a special gathering of children at 10 a.m. in Upper Witherspoon.

Christmas Eve will have two services at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school classes will not meet.

"Into the Stillness: a Savior" is the 2023 book of daily advent devotionals prepared by church members and staff. Find the booklet on Facebook. Daily devotionals are on the FUPC Facebook group page.

The Youth Group for 5th-12th graders meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the youth room in Lower Witherspoon.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on the website. Church van pickup is available.

There is an Advent Wednesday night Fellowship and meal, led by Dr. Susan Arnold, at 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 3. The Christmas Pot Luck will be from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Dec. 17. The Youth Bake Sale will be the same day.

Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Crandell Ringers handbell choir practice is at 8:30 a.m. Sundays. Lectionary class and Ladies' Wednesday morning Zoom fellowship are at 7 a.m. Children's Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m., as is confirmation class. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Information: (479) 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Ozark Adventist Academy, 20097 Dawn Hill East Road in Gentry, is hosting "From Christmas to the cross," a free, live walk-through nativity from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 16 and tomorrow, Dec. 17. Take a guided walking tour through 12 scenes, from the streets of Bethlehem to Calvary. Jesus' birth, his life, crucifixion and resurrection will come alive with a cast of more than 100 members and live animals. Golf carts will be available for those who need assistance. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the local Total Life Community Center.

Information: (479) 736-2221.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level and adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m. the Celebration Choir and Orchestra will present "Agnus Deli." A door offering will benefit The Shepherd's Food Pantry. Following the program Women in Mission will be hosting the second annual cookie walk.

Dec. 17, there will be a special children's Christmas program between services. On Wednesday, Dec. 20 there will be an Advent worship service at 6 p.m.

There will be a Christmas Eve Unity Service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24 with a candlelight service at 6 p.m. There will be one service at 10 a.m. Christmas Day. Unity service will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31, followed by a special retirement reception for Chuck Merriman, Bella Vista Lutheran's Family Life Minister.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will be in the library at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Adult choir rehearsals are at 9 a.m. Saturday and Christmas concert rehearsals are at 10 a.m. Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

A Christmas Eve service will take place at 10 a.m. and a candlelight service at 5 p.m. The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

This Sunday, Dec. 17, is a Service of Lessons and Carols with scripture and singing that tell the story of the coming of Jesus Christ into the world. The chancel choir will debut a commissioned setting of "The Magnificat."

Bible study for adults meets on Sundays at 9 a.m. Children's ministry is at 11:30 a.m. and youth group meets at 4 p.m. Handbell rehearsals are at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and rehearsals for choir are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

A Candlelight Christmas Eve worship service will take place on December 24 at 6:30 p.m. The service will include choir and brass ensemble, a special children's message and the lighting of candles during the singing of Silent Night. Childcare is provided for five years old and younger.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

The community is invited to this upcoming Christmas event, the Bella Vista Community Church Choir Christmas Cantata, which will take place 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: (479) 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24, with a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave, Cave Springs, is hosting a production of "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the Dickens story of hope and redemption. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Remaining performances are a matinee at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The final performance will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. All shows will be in the church auditorium.

Information: 248-1538 or achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com.

