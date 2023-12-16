Coach: ‘Bison Nation will show up’

McKINNEY, Texas -- There won't be any shortage of support for Harding or Colorado School of Mines during today's NCAA Division II football national title game in McKinney, Texas.

The only thing in question may be which team's fan base will be bigger.

Harding President Dr. Mike Williams offered his own theory about which direction that pendulum will swing.

"[Harding] has a national brand," he said. "Historically, 75% of our students come from outside of Arkansas. With a tremendous Arkansas contingent and a huge concentration in the [Dallas-Fort Worth] metro area, we should have a capacity crowd."

Last year's championship game between Ferris (Mich.) State and the Orediggers, who are making a return trip, drew an announced crowd of 6,333, which was the most the game has ever drawn since it was moved from Sporting Park in Kansas City, Mo., to McKinney ISD Stadium in 2018. Coincidentally, that was also the same year the city's $70 million stadium officially opened its doors. According to an NCAA administrator, Colorado School of Mines fans accounted for at least 4,000 spectators in that matchup.

When Harding Coach Paul Simmons was asked whether or not the Bisons will be able to match what the Orediggers were able to bring a year ago, he didn't hesitate about his answer.

"I can promise you the Bison Nation will be more than 4,000," he said. "Absolutely. The Bison Nation will show up. They will be there, they'll represent. You're going to be shocked when the black and gold rolls in, I promise you."

The crowd is expected to be the biggest for the game since 2015, when 16,181 people sat and watched Northwest Missouri State beat Shepherd (W.Va.) 34-7. That total is a record for an NCAA Division II football final, which surpassed the previous high of 15,631 in 1993 at Braly Stadium in Florence, Ala., between North Alabama and Indiana (Pa.).

It would be hard-pressed for today's battle to bring in a crowd of that size, particularly because McKinney's facility seats 12,000. But proximity for both the 1993 and 2015 game likely played a factor in attendance figures. Braly Stadium is where North Alabama plays its home games, while Northwest Missouri State's campus is just 90 miles away from Sporting Park.

Neither the Bisons nor the Orediggers are situated that closely to where today's championship will be played.

More than 800 miles separate Golden, Colo., which is where Colorado School of Mines is located, and McKinney, but the Orediggers have a direct line to Texas.

There are 45 players on Colorado School of Mines' roster from Texas, including several who reside from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Texas has been huge," Orediggers Coach Pete Sterbick said. "I remember staying down there last year after the game and doing seven home visits in three days, and five of those kids committed. It's phenomenal. We've got great parents involved, they come up [to Golden] a lot, but they're fired up that we're bringing their boys back home.

"Industry wise, I would say that's a fit in a lot of ways with the oil and gas, petroleum, the mechanical engineering, just to name a couple. Then obviously, there's just such phenomenal football in Texas. It's a good blend for us. We have alumni living down there, too, so we expect a great crowd on our side. There's a lot of excitement for sure."

The excitement level is high for Harding as well.

It's about a 350-mile trip from Searcy to McKinney, and although the Bisons don't have nearly as many players from Texas in their lineup, they have a lot of former standouts and alumni living in the region. But Simmons said he and his staff do recruit heavily in Texas.

"Texas high school football is just really important," he said. "It's a way of life, and there's an expectation from those young men. They're use to working at a really high level, they're use to playing deep into the season. And then, there's just a lot more talented young men in those schools than there are places to go play.

"East Texas, the metroplex, Houston, that's always been a really important area for us and will continue to be."

The final figures won't be compiled until later, but the support for both teams will be on display, especially for Harding in its first foray to the final.

"I can't tell you what it's meant to me to have the outpouring of support," Simmons said. "My phone has literally blown up with the same message, 'Coach, we're crazy proud, and we will be there.' That has been a giant blessing. We're a family at Harding, we're a brotherhood. What bonds us is loving one another, loving the Lord.

"So for us to be able to have a reunion of this size, on this stage, is unbelievable. It is the best thing ever."