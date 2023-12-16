CSG buying majority

stake in gun-maker

The Czech company in the process of buying Vista Outdoor's ammunition business, which included Lonoke-based Remington Ammunition, is acquiring a majority stake in an Italian shotgun-maker.

Prague-based Czechoslovak Group, known as CSG, said Friday it's acquiring an 80% stake in Armi Perazzi, with the remaining 20% staying in the hands of the family of the company's founder. The terms of the deal were not released.

In October, Vista Outdoor Inc., the parent company of Remington Ammunition, said CSG would acquire its Sporting Products arm, which includes Vista's stable of ammunition makers, in a cash deal valued at $1.91 billion. The sale requires a shareholder vote and still must be greenlighted by regulators. The shareholder vote is expected in March or April.

When the deal closes sometime in 2024, Vista's Sporting Products division will become a wholly owned subsidiary of CSG and its U.S. headquarters will remain in Anoka, Minn.

Vista Outdoor employs about 4,000 workers across its ammunition brands, which include CCI, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington and Speer. Remington Ammunition employs a little more than 1,000 workers in Arkansas at last count.

-- John Magsam

Factory production

rebounds from strike

U.S. factory production rebounded in November, reflecting a pickup in activity at carmakers and parts suppliers following the end of the United Auto Workers strike.

Output increased a less-than-expected 0.3% last month, driven by a 7.1% surge in motor-vehicle production, Federal Reserve data showed. The figures followed a 0.8% decline in factory production in October.

Excluding autos, however, manufacturing fell 0.2% -- the second monthly decline in a row. Total industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, rose 0.2%.

The resolution of the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three Detroit automakers was a boon to November factory activity, retracing a slump in production at the companies and their suppliers in October. That said, the manufacturing sector as a whole continues to struggle under the weight of high borrowing costs.

Compared with November 2022, manufacturing output is down 0.8%.

Capacity utilization at factories, a measure of potential output being used, edged higher from the prior month but remained subdued. The annualized rate of car assemblies rebounded to 10.25 million, but remains below pre-strike levels.

-- Bloomberg News

State index inches

up to 913.73 in day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 913.73, up 3.25 points or 0.36%.

For the week, 12 stocks gained ground and one declined on the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.