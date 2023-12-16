Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Katrina Suggs, 36, of 12927 Cloverdale Road in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Suggs was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Mark McKnight, 39, of 1804 S. Z St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. McKnight was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jimmie Sanders, 44, of 1804 S. Z St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Sanders was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Ejidio Franco-Rodas, 19, of 3400 Jean George Blvd. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree battery, second-degree battery, two counts of committing a terroristic act and four counts of aggravated assault. Franco-Rodas was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Tontitown

James Colvin, 52, of 717 Barrington Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with speeding in a school zone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Colvin was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.