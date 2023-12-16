Follow live: Razorbacks face Lipscomb in NLR

11:46, 1H - Arkansas 14, Lipscomb 12

Jalen Graham entered the game and immediately contributed on both ends with a couple of interior buckets and a blocked shot.

After the block he brought the ball down the floor and eventually made a nice up-and-under move near the rim, but he couldn't get it to drop.

Owen McCormack has a team-high 6 points for the Bisons on a pair of early threes.

Keyon Menifield is set to enter the game for the first time at Arkansas after the media timeout.

14:50, 1H - Arkansas 9, Lipscomb 8

The Razorbacks found themselves in a 6-2 hole in virtually no time after giving up a pair of wide-open threes.

But they responded behind buckets from four different players. Devo Davis added a layup for the first score of the night, then Jeremiah Davenport made a three, and Tramon Mark and Makhi Mitchell followed with layups.

Davenport will be at the line when play resumes.

Six of the Bisons' 8 field goal attempts have been threes. They have gotten quite a few good looks, so Arkansas has to tighten perimeter defense up a bit.

Davis has a pair of assists early on.

20:00, 1H - Arkansas 0, Lipscomb 0

The start of the game has been delayed due to inefficient lighting in the arena. The teams' starting lineups have been announced, but they are now going through layup lines again.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Devo Davis, Jeremiah Davenport, Joseph Pinion, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

This is the first start of the season for Pinion, a Morrilton native. He played 13 minutes in the last 7 games.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 79-70 loss to Oklahoma at BOK Center in Tulsa last weekend in which Eric Musselman was ejected and the team shot 40% overall and 4 of 18 from three-point range.

Arkansas is 2-0 all-time against Lipscomb, with the latest win coming during the 2020-21 season in Fayetteville.

According to KenPom data, the Razorbacks have the No. 2 block rate in the country at 17.9%, meaning that percentage of opponents' two-point attempts have been rejected to this point. Lawson has a mark of 11.4%.

Arkansas is 17-10 all-time in North Little Rock and 13-10 in Simmons Bank Arena.

Lipscomb's starters: AJ McGinnis, Will Pruitt, Owen McCormack, Joe Anderson and Grant Asman

The Bisons are 7-5 this season and last hit the floor Sunday, when they beat Tennessee State.

Arkansas will be the third KenPom Top 100 team Lipscomb has faced this season. The Bisons are 0-2 with losses to Drake and Central Florida.

McGinnis, a 6-4 guard, is one of the team's top scorers at 12.4 points per game. He has made a team-best 26 threes on 38.8% from deep against Division I opponents.

Lipscomb was picked to finish fifth in the preseason Atlantic Sun coaches poll and third in the preseason media poll.