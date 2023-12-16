Friday’s college basketball scores

Today at 2:13 a.m.

MEN

EAST

Assumption 68, Molloy 54

Indianapolis 92, Pitt.-Johnstown 67

Mount St. Mary's 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Pitt.-Bradford 70, Grove City 68

St. Rose 67, D'Youville 53

Western Connecticut 111, York College (NY) 67

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 71, Delta St. 64

Bob Jones 98, Huntingdon 85

Campbellsville 92, Asbury 77

Christian Brothers 88, Valdosta St. 57

Claflin 89, Clinton Bears 72

ETSU 105, Tusculum 43

Elon 104, Bridgewater (Va.) 70

Ferrum 107, Carolina Christian Centurions 55

Hendrix 74, Lyon College 64

Lee 83, Auburn-Montgomery 73

Maryville (Tenn.) 70, Greensboro 62

Montevallo 72, West Georgia 69

NC Central 102, St. Andrews 50

Piedmont 104, Methodist 72

Trinity (FL) 89, Austin 54

Union (Tenn.) 86, West Florida 84

West Alabama 61, Mississippi College 40

MIDWEST

Bethany Lutheran 87, Carleton 71

Butler 96, Saginaw Valley St. 70

Carthage 83, Illinois Tech 79

Cleveland St. 76, Bradley 69

Hiram 91, Hilbert 83

Knox 94, Emmaus Bible Eagles 51

Lawrence 70, Martin Luther 56

Newman 90, Neb.-Kearney 72

Rockhurst 87, Manhattan Christian 64

SOUTHWEST

E. Texas Baptist 84, Pacific (Ore.) 72

Schreiner 83, Dallas 76

St Edwards 92, Arlington Baptist 64

Texas St. 74, Sam Houston St. 60

FAR WEST

Black Hills St. 77, N.M. Highlands 66

Colorado 90, N. Colorado 68

Colorado College 62, Texas Lutheran 50

Colorado Mesa 99, Adams St. 71

New Mexico 73, New Mexico St. 72

Pacific Lutheran 92, Northwest Indian 66

Texas A&M-CC 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 76

Women

EAST

NJIT 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 41

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 114, Trinity Baptist 37

E. Kentucky 79, Tennessee St. 69

Gardner-Webb 82, Appalachian St. 78

Lyon College 91, Hendrix 72

Marshall 102, Jacksonville 77

North Carolina 96, W. Carolina 36

Presbyterian 63, SC State 52

South Alabama 67, SE Louisiana 60

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 84, IUPUI 74, OT

Ill. Chicago 76, Chicago St. 46

Mayville St. 75, North Dakota 68

Ohio St. 73, Grand Valley St. 49

Xavier 68, SIU-Edwardsville 43

Wis.-Milwaukee 59, E. Illinois 52

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 82, Texas Southern 45

FAR WEST

California 78, E. Washington 70

Long Beach St. 77, Colorado St. 76

Oregon St. 80, Santa Clara 52

Stanford 81, Portland 51