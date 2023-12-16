Harding cruises to NCAA Division II football national championship, 38-7

Harding University thrashed Colorado School of Mines 38-7 on Saturday at McKinney Independent School District Stadium in McKinney, Texas, to claim the NCAA Division II football national championship.

It was the first-ever Division II football championship for an Arkansas program, and the first national football title for an Arkansas team since the University of Central Arkansas won the NAIA crown in 1991.

Blake Delacruz rushed for 212 yards on 27 carries, and Braden Jay had 161 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries, as the Bisons totaled 502 rushing yards on 58 attempts.

Colorado School of Mines (14-1) took a 7-0 lead after the Orediggers capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the game on a 2-yard pass from John Matocha to Noah Roper.

But Harding (15-0) scored the final 38 points to claim the victory.

Jhalen Spicer had a 10-yard touchdown run with 3:49 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Jay followed with scoring runs of 10 and 9 yards in the second quarter as the Bisons led 21-7 at the half.

Jay opened the second half with a 73-yard touchdown run. Grant Ennis kicked a 32-yard field goal and quarterback Cole Keylon added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Bisons.

