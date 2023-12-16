Hogs get Menifield for today

University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman has a new point guard option 10 games into the season.

Keyon Menifield, a 6-1 sophomore transfer from Washington who was redshirting, has been granted a waiver by the NCAA making him eligible to play beginning with today's game against Lipscomb in North Little Rock, it was announced in an Arkansas news release Friday.

"It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said in the release. "Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work.

"Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability."

Menifield averaged 10 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 32 games last season at Washington, including 21 starts, when he was named to the to the Pac-12 all-freshman team.

Be quick

Half a second goes by in a slow blink of an eye.

That's how quickly Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he wants his players to take before dribbling, passing or shooting now in an effort to pick up the pace for the Razorbacks ' game against Lipscomb.

Arkansas forward Jalen Graham revealed the new fast-action plan this week when asked what the top priorities have been during a week-long stretch without a game in which Musselman said the Razorbacks would focus heavily on themselves.

"I feel like ball movement, not just sticking to the ball," Graham said. "We put in a ... point 5 rule. So if you catch the ball, you only have .5 seconds to dribble, pass or shoot. You've got to get it out your hands."

Musselman implemented the rule in practice this week to help the Razorbacks emphasize a faster offensive tempo.

"You guys can evaluate that on Saturday, who holds it more than .5, now that he's told you our San Antonio Spurs rule of .5," Musselman said when a reporter brought up Graham's comments.

"I never brought it up, so it's good when a player uses coaching verbiage, so I'm really happy that Jalen recognized that. I'm glad he shared it with you guys. Now everybody can watch and see who holds it more than .5.

"I mean, in all honesty, it's just meant to try to get the ball to move more. It's hard to not hold the ball more than .5, but we certainly don't want 16 dribbles on one possession."

Brazile update

Arkansas swingman Trevon Brazile, who has practiced only sparingly in the 11 days since suffering a sprained ankle late in a 97-83 win over Furman, is questionable again.

The sophomore gave it a go by starting in the Razorbacks' 79-70 loss to Oklahoma last Saturday, but had no points on 0-of 2-shooting with 2 steals, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 15:21 of playing time.

Rocking the house

For the second consecutive year, Arkansas' game at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock is a sellout.

The Razorbacks are 13-10 in the arena, incuding 2-1 under Eric Musselman with a 72-68 victory over Valparaiso in the 2019-20 season, a 89-81 loss to Hofstra in 2021-22 and a 76-57 victory over Bradley last season.

"We love playing there," Musselman said. "Have not played well historically. Last year we played well. We need to play like we did last year, which was with great energy, great enthusiasm. Great desire to play in front of a fan base that doesn't get to see us [in person the rest of the season].

"There's going to be kids going to that game that are never going to come to Bud Walton [Arena]. You've got to understand that. You've got to respect that. You've got to understand that there are people that only watch games on TV, and this is their one opportunity to see us in person."

Tip change

Tipoff time for the Razorbacks' home game against North Carolina-Wilmington on Dec. 30 has been changed to 4 p.m. The game was originally listed at 6 p.m.

The Saturday game will be televised on the SEC Network and former Razorback great Joe Kleine will be the color analyst for the broadcast.

Davis remains

Arkansas and Lipscomb played three seasons ago at Walton Arena and only one player from either team is still around for this game.

Razorback senior Davonte Davis was a freshman in the Hogs' 86-50 win, contributing 4 points on 2-of-2 shooting, along with 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Davis has played two games as a collegian at Simmons Bank Arena. He contributed 9 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in an 89-81 loss to Hofstra on Dec. 18, 2021. Davis scored 7 points on 3-of -9 shooting, including 1 of 2 from three-point range, and had 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals in last year's 76-57 win over Bradley.

In that same game, Makhi Mitchell went 3 for 5 for 6 points, and had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot, and Jalen Graham scored 6 points on 2-of-4 shooting with an assist and a blocked shot.

Bison plural

Though the more accepted plural usage of the word bison, according to the Britannica dictionary, many sports teams use the term "Bisons" as the plural, including Lipscomb, Arkansas' opponent today.

Harding University of Searcy, which will take a 14-0 record into the Division II football national championship game against the Colorado School of Mines (14-0) today in McKinney, Texas, also uses the plural Bisons.

Many other large antlered creatures take the same terms for singular and plural usage, including deer, elk and moose.

Rock records

Arkansas holds a 17-10 record in games played in North Little Rock. The Razorbacks have played in North Little Rock in 21 of the past 22 seasons, with a 20-year streak being broken during in December 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic. Arkansas is 13-10 in games played at what is now Simmons Bank Arena.

The Razorbacks have a 79-21 record in Little Rock, where they have not played since Dec. 30, 1992.

Series update

Arkansas has a 2-0 record against Lipscomb dating back to the first meeting 19 years ago.

The Razorbacks won 83-54 at Walton Arena on Dec. 20, 2004, with Arkansas shooting 53.5% from the field and enjoying a 21-8 turnover advantage.

Arkansas also captured an 86-50 win on Dec. 5, 2020, at Walton Arena in Fayetteville during Eric Musselman's second season behind 18 points and 8 rebounds in 24 minutes by freshman Moses Moody.

Heaving it

Lipscomb has built its offensive attack largely around three-point shooting. The Bisons are tied for 61st in Division I with 25.7 three-point attempts per game, 46th with 9.2 made three pointers per game and 89th with 36% three-point shooting.

"We've got to defend the three," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "They average 26 per game. That's a pretty high number."

Lipscomb is scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 75th in the country.

"You know, 60% of their shots are threes, 30% of their shots are mid range, so they're a really good offensive team," Musselman said.

Foul affair

Arkansas is committing 20.9 fouls per game, a total that ranks 336th among the 351 Division I teams.

By contrast, Lipscomb commits 13.8 fouls per game to tie for 15th in the nation. The Razorbacks have been adept at drawing fouls, with their 28.4 free throw attempts per game good for third nationally.