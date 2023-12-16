Hogs ramped up practice this week

For the University of Arkansas men's basketball team, this week has felt more like September than December.

Not the weather -- practice.

"I feel like it's kind of back to September and training camp, the feel of it and just how hard we go," Razorbacks senior forward Jalen Graham said. "And just showing how tough we are and who mentally is wanting to be here."

Coach Eric Musselman had the Razorbacks (6-4) back in training camp mode with a full week of practice leading into today's 5 p.m. game against Lipscomb (7-5) at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock since No. 11 Oklahoma beat Arkansas 79-70 last Saturday in Tulsa.

Musselman said Wednesday when he talked with members of the media that the Razorbacks had two great practices to start the week.

"But this group's been a pretty good practice group all year," Musselman said. "So to say we've had two great practices, it still has to correlate to the game.

"Because I do think this group has a spirit about itself in practice. ... But we've also had some guys that aren't great practice players and they go out in a game and do damage in a positive way."

Musselman said practices have been competitive with playing time and being included in the rotation on the line as the coaching staff re-evaluates the roster.

"More live stuff than we've done since I've been at Arkansas," said Musselman, who has a 101-46 record in his fifth season with the Razorbacks. "Guarding the ball full court one-on-one. Guarding the ball on the wing 45-degree angle one-on-one.

"We have not done any of our breakdown drills. We have done no station work."

Musselman said the starting lineup and rotation for the Lipscomb game may not be decided until this morning.

One change could be starting senior guard Khalif Battle, averaging a team-high 16.4 points per game off the bench, for the first time.

"Honestly it just comes down ... we've got to get tougher as a team," Battle said this week during an appearance on the "Morning Mayhem" radio show on Little Rock's KABZ-FM, 103.7.. "Not to discredit Oklahoma, they're a really good team.

"But I know a lot of people have put a lot of time into this team, so we owe it to everybody to be better."

The Razorbacks have fewer assists (118) than turnovers (121) for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.98 that ranks 252nd nationally. They had eight assists and 13 turnovers against Oklahoma.

"When you look at the numbers, honestly it's really bad, and it's our fault for that," Battle, a transfer from Temple, said on his radio appearance. "And I'll take full responsibility for that, because I've got to be a better leader and I've got to be a better winner in terms of that.

"I've got to hold everybody accountable, just like they're holding me accountable."

The Razorbacks have focused this week on having better ball movement on offense and stopping three-pointers and dribble penetration and fouling less on defense, including having the players hold towels over their heads while sliding their feet.

"I think Coach is trying to drill us to come together as a team and play as a team," Graham said.

Musselman said the Razorbacks' defense has not been up to the standard his teams established the previous eight seasons at Nevada and Arkansas.

"Surprisingly, our pick-and-roll defense -- which is an area most teams talk about at all levels really struggling with -- we have not struggled there," Musselman said. "It's guarding the man, keeping him in front, defending the three.

"We need to play with the personality we've played with in the past. We've done it at times, and at times we haven't.

"There's five guys who will play with the personality we want. We're just trying to find who those five are. There will be five.

"I don't know when it will be, and I don't know if it equates to a win, but we're not going to play defense like we have of late."

Arkansas had six freshmen last season, including three who were one-and-done NBA Draft picks with Anthony Black (sixth or Orlando) and Nick Smith (27th to Charlotte) going in the first round and Jordan Walsh (38th to Boston) in the second round.

"Three freshmen basically were starters last season, and those guys picked up our defensive scheme quicker than we are right now," Musselman said Monday night on his radio show. "We've got to figure out why.

"It might mean other guys get opportunities, because this particular group that's played the bulk of the minutes, they've had plenty of opportunities."

Battle said Arkansas' offense became stagnant against Oklahoma with too many players "trying to make a home-run play" with one-on-one moves and a lack of passing.

"We're all capable of scoring, but we've got to play together," Battle said on his radio appearance. "I think Oklahoma played together, and that's why they won. They played together and they played tougher."

Playing better defense gets back to having good habits, Musselman said, and players buying into what they're being coached to do.

Musselman said on his radio show that Stanley Umude -- a transfer from South Dakota who as a senior in the 2021-22 season helped Arkansas advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight -- needed to adjust to playing defense for the Razorbacks.

"It took Stanley Umude two games into SEC play to understand, 'OK, I'm fully in. I understand what the coaching staff wants,' " Musselman said. "With some guys it clicks, with some guys it doesn't."

Battle said during his radio interview he's confident Arkansas can get its season turned around.

"I think we're just hitting our rough patch right now," he said. "We're too talented to be losing games like this and we work too hard.

"It is a new team, but we're almost in the middle of the year now, so we can't really make excuses."

Today's game is a sellout for the Razorbacks annual visit to North Little Rock.

"We just want to put on a show," Graham said. "We want to show everybody our revamped, better team basketball."