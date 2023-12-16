KJ Jefferson announces intent to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — A staple of Arkansas football in recent years and program record setter is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson on Saturday stated plans to transfer from the Razorbacks. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

"I hope you've enjoyed watching me grown as a man and a player as much as I've enjoyed representing this state and university," Jefferson wrote in a post to his Instagram account. "You accepted me as one of your own, and for that, I'm forever grateful and in your debt."

Jefferson, a native of Sardis, Miss., arrived at Arkansas as a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. He was considered by 247 Sports as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in his class.

After making a pair of starts against LSU and Missouri in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Jefferson became the Razorbacks’ full-time starter in 2021. His breakout game came at Missouri in 2020 when he accounted for 306 yards and four touchdowns while filling in for injured quarterback Feleipe Franks.

He led Arkansas in 2021 to a 9-4 record and win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Arkansas finished 7-6 overall in 2022 but was 7-4 in games in which Jefferson started. He did not play against Mississippi State and LSU because of injury.

Jefferson capped the 2022 season with a 417-yard, four-touchdown performance against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. He was named MVP of the Razorbacks’ 55-53 triple overtime win.

As the second three-time team captain in program history, Jefferson started all 12 games in his final year at Arkansas and set multiple records along the way. His career numbers for the Razorbacks include top program marks of 7,911 passing yards, 67 touchdown passes and 88 touchdowns responsible for.

Jefferson also rushed for 1,876 yards at Arkansas.

In the season finale against Missouri, he injured his left knee on the first play of the Razorbacks’ second possession and did not return.