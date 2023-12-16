The nation in brief: Largest solar flare since 2017 spotted

Largest solar flare since 2017 spotted

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare in years, which temporarily knocked out radio communication on Earth.

The sun spit out the huge flare along with a large radio burst Thursday, causing two hours of radio interference in parts of the United States and other sunlit parts of the world. Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was the biggest flare since 2017, and the radio burst was extensive, affecting even the higher frequencies.

The combination resulted in one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded, Shawn Dahl of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said Friday.

Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting center. Scientists are now monitoring this sunspot region and analyzing it for a possible outburst of plasma from the sun, also known as a coronal mass ejection, that might be directed at Earth. This could result in a geomagnetic storm, Dahl said.

The solar burst occurred in the far northwest section of the sun. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the action in extreme ultraviolet light, recording the powerful surge of energy as a huge, bright flash.

Mom of young shooter gets 2-year term

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for felony child neglect.

The sentence given to Deja Taylor by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile was much harsher than the maximum six-month sentence prosecutors agreed to recommend as part of a plea deal.

Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty to a single count of felony neglect in August. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm.

Papile said the sentencing guidelines did not take into account the psychological and emotional impact the shooting had on first grade teacher Abigail Zwerner or other students and staff at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Zwerner was critically injured when the boy fired a single shot at her, striking her hand and chest, breaking bones and puncturing a lung. She spent weeks in the hospital, has had five surgeries and has said she is so psychologically scarred by the shooting that she does not plan to return to teaching.

Defense team visits site of 4 killings

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so the lawyers can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths last November at the rental house just a block from the university campus in Moscow, Idaho. A judge entered an innocent plea on Kohberger's behalf earlier this year. Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty. A trial date has not yet been set.

Kohberger's defense team accessed the home Thursday and was expected to do so again Friday, the university said.

The home where students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed was given to the university earlier this year, and university officials plan to begin demolition Dec. 28. The university hopes that removing the house will reduce the impact the deaths have had on the many students who live nearby.

Deal reached for kin of slain students

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State University trustees have approved settlements with the families of three students slain during a mass shooting earlier this year on the school's campus.

Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve separate claims with the families of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

The school did not release the amounts of the settlements, but an attorney for Verner's family told reporters the family will receive $5 million from Michigan State.

"While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support and relief to these impacted families," trustee David Kelly said. "The university gives its deepest condolences to each of the three families."

Anderson, Verner and Fraser were fatally shot and five other students were wounded Feb. 13 when Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

McRae killed himself the night of the shootings after police confronted him. Investigators said in April that they were unable to determine any conclusive motive for the campus shootings.

"The Verner family did not seek to blame MSU for the death of their daughter," family attorney David Femminineo said in a statement. "Instead, the Verner family has sought answers as to how this could be prevented in the future."



