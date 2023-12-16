Doesn't make sense

After watching my TV for months (seems like years) and trying to keep pace (actually I've lost control) with all of the political chaos, confusion, rock-throwing, back-stabbing, accusations, indictments, threats of impeachment, defamation, lying, lawsuits, court filings, court hearings, court proceedings, motions, appeals, nothing done in Congress, threats of government shutdown, not fulfilling promises of appropriations, threats to our democracy and actions by some members of the House and Senate that cause me to worry about our present and future welfare, I finally heard this question on TV: Why would someone in their right mind want to leave their private-sector job and run for public office and serve in the House or Senate? Also, why would anyone want to be POTUS and put up with all of the negativity of their job? Lastly, should President Biden say "Take this job and shove it"?

Looking forward to watching 39 football bowl games!

CHARLIE HIGHT

North Little Rock

About 'entitlement'

The Republican candidates for president and other offices devote some of their platforms to the reform of "entitlement programs." I pay special attention to "the need to reform" Social Security and Medicare, the two programs I current qualify for. A slightly hidden message is that I should be ashamed for feeling "entitled" to support from my government, being a kind of "freeloader."

Upon reflection I've discovered I do feel entitled, in many ways. For example, I have planned for my retirement with a savings account in the bank. And though the bank has changed names a couple of times, I feel entitled to take money out any time I want. Similarly, during my working years, I allowed my employers to put a portion of my pay into an IRA and other retirement funds--and I now feel entitled to get money back per our written agreement.

I received a Social Security card as a teenager in 1951, when I took a job as a bowling alley pin boy, and I have been putting money in ever since. Medicare was instituted in 1965, and I began contributing into the promise that the program would help with any medical expenses during my "golden years."

I have finally qualified for Social Security and Medicare and am receiving benefits from those programs, as promised. By the way, I am still paying into those programs, just as I did before receiving any benefits.

Any politician who questions these "entitlements" is a welcher and has no place in "public service." If my banker refused to give back my money, they might end up in jail. Perhaps they could room with the political welchers.

Finally, some people less fortunate than myself are probably getting more out of the government programs than they put in. I have no problem with that, having been moved by the Sermon on the Mount early in life. Caring about one another seemed like a good idea then and it still does.

EARL BABBIE

Hot Springs Village

Vote your conscience

Following a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson made this statement regarding a vote to expel a member of his party: "What we've said is, the leadership team, is we're gonna allow people to vote their conscience."

Well, it's a great relief to know that members are being allowed to do what is right. The implication, of course, is that in normal circumstances Republican members do not vote their consciences. Instead, they get a call or email from the party whip, then dutifully obey commands from on high.

Two from Arkansas (Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman) did vote their conscience. One (French Hill) used a flimsy reference to "dangerous precedent" rather than hearing the klaxon-level blaring of facts in the case. A fourth (Rick Crawford) conveniently ducked out of town when his conscience was called upon.

Almost all members of Congress are in safe seats, and it's a pretty nice job (especially when you can get the big bucks as a lobbyist when your time is done). Why threaten the status quo, or the perquisites of office, by voting your conscience? It's much easier to play "follow the leader." Besides, not having to research or think about issues gives members more time to call up their donors and beg for money.

Voters deplore the Congress as a whole but admire and re-elect their own representatives, so the system is self-perpetuating. Things will improve only when voters develop some discernment and elect people with courage, people that routinely vote their conscience rather than doing so only when they get permission. Sadly, I don't see this discernment anywhere around, unless it is being developed in young people who are just now or soon to be voting age.

RICHARD CHAPMAN

Little Rock