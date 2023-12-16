Man convicted of graduation shooting, sentenced to 105 years

HOT SPRINGS -- The gunman who fired into a crowd following a local graduation ceremony last year, which left one man dead and four others injured, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and other charges and sentenced to 105 years in prison after a five-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting Charles Johnson Jr., 26, for the May 12, 2022, death of Michael Jordan, 39, and deliberated for just over an hour before recommending a sentence of 40 years in prison with an enhancement of five years added for the use of a firearm.

They also found him guilty of four counts of first-degree battery and sentenced him to 20 years for the injuries to Markezeon Carlton Green, with an enhancement of 10 years for committing the offense in the presence of a child; 15 years for the injuries to Candice Hughes; and five years each for the injuries to Monique West and Adamma Watson.

Johnson could have faced up to life in prison on the murder charge and up to 20 years each on the battery charges. The jury recommended the sentences be run consecutively for a total of 105 years, which was the ruling Judge Ralph Ohm issued at the end of the proceedings.

Johnson chose not to testify on his own behalf, and his court-appointed attorney, Mark Fraiser, did not present any other witnesses or testimony, so both sides rested their cases shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

In his closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Brock Price outlined the direct and circumstantial evidence against Johnson, including matching the clothes and shoes worn by the shooter as seen in multiple cellphone videos and body camera footage to Johnson, and matching his DNA to the blood trail leaving the scene as he fled after being shot by Hot Springs police who had returned fire.

Price stressed that Johnson's actions that night met the definition of first-degree murder when he "with the purpose of causing another person's death caused the death of (Jordan)," noting, "You can't claim you hit the wrong person. It doesn't matter. He was shooting at someone and hit (Jordan)."

He noted Johnson walked toward Jordan and Green and the group they were with and "fired into the crowd" despite the fact police officers were only a few feet away and continued firing into the crowd while running away.

Price also noted neither Jordan nor Green were "even looking at or acknowledging" Johnson at the time he began firing at them and had "walked right past him" a few moments earlier without paying any attention to him, as seen in the videos.

During an earlier fight involving multiple people that had prompted the police presence at the scene, Price noted Jordan could be seen attempting to break up the participants and "wasn't angry or aggressive" but just trying to separate them and "deescalate the situation."

In going over Johnson's confession while being questioned by Detective Mark Fallis, Price noted how his story changed multiple times. "At first he said, 'I don't know what happened' and that he was looking for his sister and woke up in the hospital. That was version one."

After Fallis pointed out he was caught on video, Johnson had laughed and said, "Must have been serious," and admitted to shooting into the crowd, Price said. Then he claimed a group of people had shot at him a week prior "somewhere on Potter Street off Grand," but Price noted there were no reports of the incident even though a ShotSpotter was in that area.

When asked what the group's problem with him was, Johnson had told Fallis, "I don't know. I don't know none of these people." Price noted Johnson then claimed the group had a problem with Johnson's friend "Todd," but he didn't know his last name. "So he's willing to shoot people on this person's behalf, but he doesn't even know his last name?"

When Fallis pointed out the group in question were the same ones Jordan's sister, Monique West, and her son, Javion West, had clashed with earlier following the ceremony because of Javion West's connection with them in the past, Johnson had said, "I don't even know none of these cats."

Johnson told Fallis he was walking away when one member of the group "was acting like he was tough and laughing," and Price noted his response was "to pull out his weapon and shoot into a crowd of people he doesn't know."

Price said Johnson admitted to using a High Point 9mm "which is as specific as you can get other than giving the serial number," and he noted it was confirmed both Jordan and Green were hit by 9mm rounds.

Even if Johnson had felt somehow threatened by the group that night, Price noted he was standing a few feet from multiple HSPD officers and Garland County Sheriff's deputies that he could have sought help from.

"Even if he's being honest, and I don't think he is, it doesn't make any sense," Price said.

While prosecutors can't prove Johnson's bullets hit Monique West, Hughes or Watson, Price said Johnson's actions, which led to police firing back at him, caused their injuries.

"It doesn't matter which bullet caused which injury, it's all from this defendant's actions," he said.

In his closing, Fraiser asked the jury, "How can you sit in judgment of someone else without knowing something of their experiences in life?" He noted Johnson is "a young African American who grew up in the inner city of Denver, Colorado," and they could see and hear the language he used and "his opinion of police."

He said a trial "is a search for the truth, the whole truth," and confirmed Johnson shot four times in the direction he did and hit Jordan and Green as a result, but argued that the other three victims couldn't have been hit by him.

"The others got shot by either a third shooter we don't know about or by the police," Fraiser said. "I want you to keep an open mind. He should be held accountable for what he actually did" and not what he didn't do.

Fraiser stressed, "I'm not suggesting what the officers did was wrong. They did what we pay them to do."

Fraiser also argued Johnson is only guilty of second-degree murder, noting he didn't act with the purpose of killing anyone because "he didn't think about it," and his actions qualified as "an extreme indifference to life" which better fits the definition of second-degree murder.

"Shooting into a crowd is certainly proof of that," he said. "It all comes down to intent, and the law draws distinctions. That's why we have levels of homicide. Did he have the purposeful, conscious object to cause death?"

Fraiser said, "This case was never a whodunit. He did it. He reacted and reacted poorly, terribly, but to conclude it was his purpose to cause all this? I don't think the evidence bears that out, and it's your responsibility to determine the truth."

In her rebuttal, Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft noted the officers who fired back at Johnson, and the other law enforcement personnel on the scene, were "reacting to what was happening," but Johnson "was acting. He is the one who set all this in motion. He was walking away, heard something he didn't like and he is the one who acted."

She said the result of his actions were "death, chaos and injury. His conduct had a natural result. That is purpose, and that is murder in the first degree," noting, "He thought about what he was doing. He just didn't care. There's a big difference in not thinking and not caring."