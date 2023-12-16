Prince Harry called for the police to launch an investigation against the publishers of the Mirror newspaper after he was found to be the victim of unlawful media practices and was awarded $179,500 in damages. King Charles III's younger son called on authorities to "do their duty for the British public and to investigate bringing charges against the company and those who have broken the law." Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that Harry's personal phone was targeted between 2003-09 and 15 out of 33 sample articles were the result of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering. Harry did not attend court in person. In a statement, the Mirror Group Newspapers said it welcomed the judgment making it possible to "move forward" from events that took place long ago. "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation." Harry, 39, claimed that journalists at Mirror Group Newspapers' titles -- the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People -- knew information about him that could have only been discovered through unlawful activity. His lawyers submitted 148 newspaper articles, dating from 1996 to 2010, but the trial only considered 33 of these. Speaking outside of the High Court, Harry's attorney David Sherborne read a statement on behalf of Harry. "I've been told slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press -- it's a worthwhile price to pay," the statement said. "The mission continues."

The Grammy Awards show is bringing Trevor Noah back as host in 2024. Noah, 39, shared the news Wednesday night on his podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah." For those keeping count, the 66th Grammys will mark his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties. SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six. The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.