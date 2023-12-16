FOOTBALL

Chiefs RB out vs. Patriots

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out of the game in New England after having "a cleanup" surgery on his ailing shoulder, Coach Andy Reid said Friday, adding that he expects one of the NFL's leading rushers to be back next week. The Chiefs play the Patriots on Sunday in a game that was flexed out of its original Monday night time slot. Pacheco was coming off one of his best games of the season in Green Bay, when he ran 18 times for 110 yards and a score, when the shoulder issue surfaced on the Chiefs' injury report. He did not practice last week and missed the 20-17 loss to Buffalo, and while he participated in walk-throughs this week Pacheco was not ready for any sort of contact. The Chiefs will lean again this week on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had just 39 yards rushing on 11 carries against the Bills, and third-down back Jerick McKinnon, who was more effective both running the ball and catching it out of the backfield.

BASKETBALL

Two Cavs out for a while

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two of their top players for an extended period as Darius Garland has a broken jaw and Evan Mobley will undergo knee surgery. The team said Friday that Garland will miss at least one month, and Mobley will have an arthroscopic procedure on Monday and could be sidelined two months. It's a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that has hovered around .500 for much of the season while dealing with injuries. The Cavs have dropped three consecutive games and are currently 13-12 in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Without Garland and Mobley, the Cavs are missing 36 points per game, their starting point guard and in Mobley, their best defensive player. Garland broke his jaw when he collided with Boston's Kristaps Porzingis in Cleveland's loss to the Celtics on Thursday. Mobley has missed the past four games due to his knee.

HOCKEY

Kraken deal for Tatar

The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Tomas Tatar from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Tatar had a goal and eight assists in 27 games for Central Division-leading Colorado this season. He signed a one-year deal with the team in September. The 33-year-old Tatar, from Slovakia, has 212 goals and 252 assists in 810 NHL games in 12 NHL seasons with Detroit, New Jersey, Montreal, Vegas and Colorado. He has seven goals and six assists in 52 playoff games.

Canucks add defenseman

The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks on Friday for forward Jack Studnicka. The 23-year-old Cicek has a goal and two assists in 18 this season for the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League. He has four assists in 16 career NHL games, all last season with the Sharks. Studnicka has a goal in five games for Vancouver this season and a goal and six assists in nine games for Abbotsford in the AHL. The 24-year-old center joined Vancouver in an October 2022 deal with Boston. He has six goals and 10 assists in 90 NHL games over parts of five seasons with the Bruins and Canucks.

BASEBALL

Braves acquire Carpenter

First baseman Matt Carpenter was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with left-hander Ray Kerr and $1.5 million from the San Diego Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when took advantage of the right-field short porch and hit .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI. He played for the Yankees from May 26 to Aug. 8, when he broke his left foot with a foul ball. He returned for the postseason and went 1 for 12 with nine strikeouts. Carpenter signed a $12 million, two-year contract with the Padres that included a $5.5 million player option for 2024. He hit .176 with 6 home runs and 31 RBI, but had just 50 at-bats from July 1 on. Carpenter didn't play after Sept. 10 because of right elbow inflammation. Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, '14 and '16. He has .260 career average with 175 home runs and 644 RBI for the Cardinals (2011-21), Yankees and Padres.

Disk surgery for Scherzer

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer had surgery for a herniated disk in his lower back and will miss a significant portion of next season. The 39-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had surgery Thursday after injections and other less-evasive treatments didn't relieve the pain. He is due $43,333,334 in the final season of a $130 million, three-year contract he signed with the New York Mets. Scherzer, who was removed from the roster during the World Series because of back discomfort, had surgery Thursday, General Manager Chris Young said Friday. Young said the team is hopeful Scherzer will be fully healed and recovered by June or July. Scherzer said in a statement released by the team the back pain got worse after he returned to his offseason home in Florida, and that he got the diagnosis of a herniated disk. Scherzer was limited to 23 starts in 2022 by a left oblique injury and 27 starts this year by neck spasms and a right teres muscle strain.

Yanks trade OF to Pirates

Billy McKinney was traded from the Yankees to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday for $500,000 in 2023 international signing bonus pool allocation, six days after the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract with New York. New York had an excess of outfielders after acquiring Juan Soto from San Diego and Alex Verdugo from Boston last week. McKinney, 29, hit .227 with 6 home runs and 14 RBI in 48 games this season with the Yankees and batted .274 with 9 home runs and 25 RBI in 40 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his season debut on June 8 after Aaron Judge injured a toe while crashing into the Dodger Stadium wall.