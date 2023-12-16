



McKINNEY, Texas -- Harding has taken the necessary steps to become a regional power over the past six seasons, but the Great American Conference champion find itself in an entirely new realm today.

The Bisons will jump squarely into the national spotlight when they meet Colorado School of Mines for the NCAA Division II championship. Kickoff is slated for noon and will be televised on ESPNU.

Yet, those details pale in comparison to what the players for Harding (14-0) are expected to feel just before walking on the field to play in the school's first-ever title game in front of what may end of being one of the largest crowds to ever attend a Division II football final.

"Certainly excited about having a chance to be with these guys one more time," Harding Coach Paul Simmons. "That's what we've always talked about. We never talk about winning a conference championship or a national championship. Let's just figure out how can we do what it takes to be together on Monday again, just to have one more week together.

"What we know right now is this is the last week together, so we're going to try to enjoy every single second of being together. Just really, really proud of everybody that's been a part of this, and we're thankful to be here."

While the Bisons have taken advantage of everything a championship-game atmosphere has to offer, their mindset in the trek to Texas is no different than what they've had for every other road game they've played this season.

It's still all about business for Harding, which will encounter a team that's just as anxious to perform on the biggest of stages. Or in the Orediggers' case, re-perform.

Colorado School of Mines (14-0) was in the same spot a year ago and missed out on a shot to win its first national crown when Ferris (Mich.) State rolled to a 41-14 victory. The Orediggers haven't forgotten what it felt like watching the Bulldogs celebrate afterward while they were walking off the field at McKinney ISD Stadium.

The name of the game for the past 364 days has been redemption for them, and it started almost immediately following the loss.

"Seeing what happened last year after we lost and how into it our guys were and how hungry they were when they came back," Colorado School of Mines Coach Pete Sterbick said in referring to his team's mentality. "How much they poured everything, even more, into what the offseason brought as far as weight training and spring ball. Our guys always did that, but sometimes when something happens, it opens up a door to a new possibility of heightening your commitment, just makes you even more hungry."

Two famished teams makes for a fascinating clash. The fact that both programs have gotten things done in completely different ways makes it even more compelling.

Colorado School of Mines has a productive rush attack that ranks 14th Division II with 214.2 yards per outing behind the one-two punch of Noah Roper and Landon Walker, who've combined to run for 1,685 yards and 28 touchdowns. But what's made the Orediggers one of the more-feared offenses in the country is the play of All-American quarterback John Matocha.

The senior holds nearly every school passing record and has carved out spots in several nationally categories regardless of the level. Matocha, who's passed for more than 4,000 yards and 42 touchdowns this season, is already college football's career leader in total touchdowns (190) and passing touchdowns (161), but he's also second on the all-time list in career total offense (16,731 yards) and third in passing yardage (14,736).

In Colorado School of Mines' three playoff victories over Augustana (N.D.), Central Washington and Kutztown (Pa.), the Texas native has completed 71 of 93 passes total for 845 yards and 6 touchdowns . He's also rushed for 119 yards with 3 more scores. In fact, he's rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games.

"I've got great respect for John Matocha," Simmons said. "If you coach long enough, you have some guys that just stand out in your memory, and maybe not because of a certain skill they have. Their biggest skill is being a winner. Obviously, he's dynamite with his feet and extending plays, throws the ball really well.

"But I would guess that the coaches there would say the No. 1 skill he has is being a winner, a guy that makes plays when times are tough. It's clear he's the leader of the magic. ... Just amazing respect for a guy who has done it at that high of a level every Saturday."

Matocha has a plethora of targets to choose from as well. Max McCloud is tied for second in Division II with 101 receptions and fourth in receiving touchdowns with 16. Flynn Schiele also has 10 touchdowns among his 65 catches.

Defensively, the Orediggers have been bullish, with All-American linebacker Nolan Reeve serving as the main cog. The senior is the active leader in college football in sacks with 42.5 and heads a group that allows 64.4 rushing yards [er game. Jackson Zimmermann is also an All-American in the secondary.

Nonetheless, Colorado School of Mines hasn't seen a team quite like Harding this season. The Bisons own the best rushing system in Division II with more than 400 yards per game, led by a 1,000-yard rusher in Blake Delacruz, also an All-American. According to Sterbick, that style of offense presents problems.

"They're very unique," he said of Haring. "On first and second down in our base defense, we have a seven-man presence naturally with the way we're schemed up anyway. So hopefully some of that helps us. We've got to be great at playing off the cut block because they cut a lot up front.

"[Harding] does a great job of adjusting the little things and changing out what they're doing. Obviously, the ball changes hands, and you've got to be extremely disciplined with your eyes."

The Bisons also give up less than 70 yards rushing per game, so that also offers intrigue. But for two teams that have overwhelmed opponents all season, something will have to give when they lock horns at noon.

Neither coach said they believe their units will be intimidated and neither expects to deviate from what's gotten their teams to this point.

"I want guys that are at their very, very best when they have their biggest challenge," Simmons said. "I really do believe that we have a team full of guys that want to see how we measure up versus the very best and want to play in a game of this magnitude. The bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward if you can figure out to get it done and do it together."

NCAA Division II championship game

HARDING VS. COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE McKinney ISD Stadium (12,000), McKinney, Texas

GAME TIME FORECAST Clear, high of 57 degrees

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

TV ESPNU

STREAMING hardingsports.com, ESPN-Plus

RECORDS Harding 14-0, Colorado School of Mines 14-0

COACHES Paul Simmons (64-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall); Mike Sterbick (14-0 in first season at Colorado School of Mines, 23-11 in third season overall)

SERIES First meeting

NOTEWORTHY Both programs set school records for victories in a season. ... Nine players who are expected to play in today's game were recently named as Associated Press Division II All-Americans. For Colorado School of Mines, Levi Johnson, Max McLeod, Nolan Reeve, Jackson Zimmermann and Blake Doud were all first-team picks. John Matocha was chosen to the second team. For Harding, Hunter Willis and Nate Wallace were first-teamers while Blake Delacruz was a second-team selection. ... The game will have two undefeated teams, the seventh time that's happened in the NCAA Division II final since its initial game in 1973. The last time that occurred was in 2018 when Valdosta (Ga.) State and Ferris (Mich.) State faced off. ... While Harding can become the first school from Arkansas to win a Division II football title, there have been two schools from Colorado to win championships in the division. Northern Colorado won back-to-back crowns in 1996 and 1997, and Colorado State-Pueblo captured the title in 2014. ... The last national championship in any sport for Harding' came in 1975 when the Bisons' bowling group won the NAIA title.

Harding defensive backs Oric Walker Jr. (28) and Ty Dugger celebrate during the Bisons’ victory over Central Missouri in the NCAA Division II playoffs on Nov. 25 in Searcy. The Bisons face Colorado School of Mines today in McKinney, Texas, in the Division II championship game. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





