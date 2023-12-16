OTHERS SAY: Revenge isn’t a path forward

Kevin McCarthy, recently deposed as House speaker, has urged Donald Trump to move away from a message of "revenge."

"If you want to become president," McCarthy told The Wall Street Journal this week, "it has to be about rebuilding, restoring and renewing America. If it's revenge, you won't get the opportunity."

The California Republican makes a compelling case. Let's hope that House Republicans--in addition to Trump--heed his advice.

The House on Wednesday approved a formal impeachment inquiry regarding President Joe Biden's involvement in his son's various business dealings. This is payback for the unprecedented attempts by congressional Democrats to remove Trump from office.

In addition, such talk risks alienating independent voters who are disgusted with the perpetual cycles of reprisal that have become so common as decorum between members of the two parties has evaporated in the Beltway.

By all means, keep shining a light on Hunter Biden and his shady dealings. But the GOP's electoral fortunes ultimately hinge on how proficiently its representatives articulate a positive path forward for the country, not on their efforts to extract revenge.