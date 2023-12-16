Razorbacks hold on to beat Lipscomb in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Nothing is easy, it seems, when Arkansas basketball visits Simmons Bank Arena.

The Razorbacks held off a frantic comeback attempt by Lipscomb on Saturday to win 69-66 after leading by 20 points with 10:53 remaining.

After trailing 61-41, the Bisons scored 17 consecutive points as part of a 21-4 run that pulled them within 67-66 when Jeremiah Davenport was whistled for goaltending with 1:17 remaining.

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, playing just down the road from his hometown of Jacksonville, made a runner with 25.5 seconds remaining to put the Razorbacks ahead 69-66. Davis rebounded a miss by Lipscomb's Owen McCormack on the other end, but Little Rock native Layden Blocker missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Bisons one last chance.

McCormack, who scored 13 points, missed an open three-point look at the buzzer.

The Bisons drew to within one point multiple times in the final minutes. Layups by Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell widened the team’s lead to three points on two occasions.

The Razorbacks led 37-25 with 3:27 left in the first half after a driving layup from the freshman Blocker against Lipscomb’s zone defense. But the Bisons responded with an 8-0 spurt over 1:58 to cut their deficit to 37-33.

Tramon Mark, though, closed the first half with four consecutive points on a layup and two free throws. That gave Arkansas a 41-33 lead. Mark led the Razorbacks with 15 first-half points on 5 of 6 from the field. He finished with a game-high 17 points.

Arkansas appeared to have pulled away after halftime and led by as many as 20 points. A 9-0 run over 3:20 ballooned their lead from 11 to 20 thanks to scores from Davenport, Jalen Graham and Mitchell.

The Razorbacks, who moved to 7-4, were led by Mark, Mitchell (12 points) and Graham (11). Will Pruitt had 15 points before fouling out to lead Lipscomb, which dropped to 7-6 overall.

Tipoff on Saturday was set for 5 p.m., but the game was delayed approximately 15 minutes because of insufficient lighting following pre-game introductions. The lights returned to full glow a few minutes into the game.

Arkansas returns to play Dec. 21 against Abilene Christian in Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.



