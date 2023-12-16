Reports of avian influenza in state on rise in December

Reports of H5N1 avian influenza in Arkansas so far in December are higher than in any other month this year.

Biologists conducting aerial surveys for waterfowl population estimates last week found a few small groups of dead geese in Lonoke, Arkansas and Craighead counties that later tested positive for the virus, according to an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission news release this week.

Additional suspected cases have been found in Pulaski, Faulkner, Clay, Poinsett and Prairie counties, the release noted.

The commission employs four biologists to conduct aerial waterfowl surveys three times per year: in early December, early January and mid-January, which is when large numbers of waterfowl are in the state, Waterfowl Program Coordinator Brett Leach said.

The surveys are not designed to monitor for avian influenza, though biologists will note areas with dead birds to keep track of where disease outbreaks may be occurring, Leach said.

"The majority of reports of sick and dead birds come from the public and from what we are seeing on the ground," Leach said.

Reports of sick and dead birds are lower this fall compared to fall 2022, Leach said.

"Biologists picking up samples for testing reported far fewer dead waterfowl than what they were seeing last year. Majority of reports are from light geese (lesser snow and Ross's) and a few greater-white fronted geese."

Leach noted there are always various low pathogenicity strains of influenza circulating in wild birds, and the strain the commission is reporting is in its "confirmed or suspected cases of high path avian influenza."

University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Extension Poultry Veterinarian Dustan Clark said in October that there could be increased potential for exposure to the virus due to the fall migration of wild waterfowl.

There have been 23 official reports of avian influenza in wild birds in Arkansas so far in 2023, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS avian influenza tracker.

In terms of commercial and backyard flocks, there have been three reported cases affecting 142,470 birds so far in December in Arkansas; the most recent case reported was in Scott County among 170 birds on Dec. 14.

There was one case reported in Arkansas in November, which affected 81,200 birds at a commercial broiler breeder operation in Carroll County.

There was only one case in October, and it was also the first case of the virus in Arkansas this year, reported among 31,600 broiler breeder pullets in Madison County on Halloween.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has said the virus does not pose a public health threat and does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat.

There have been 255,270 birds affected by the virus in Arkansas so far in 2023, mostly among commercial broiler operations.

Arkansas had three reported outbreaks of avian influenza in 2022 that affected 56,490 birds in Madison, Pope and Arkansas counties.

The public can submit reports of concentrations of sick or dead birds at www.agfc.com/education/avian-influenza/.