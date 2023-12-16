Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 0-10 (0%)

MEET 8-30 (26.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Fight'n Ready in the first

BEST BET Stayed in for Half in the eighth

LONG SHOT The Big Calhouna in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

FIGHT'N READY**** finished second in a $40,000 maiden claiming route at Keeneland, and the beaten post-time favorite is taking a significant drop and he picks up a winning rider. MO MOVES is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he is also the controlling speed. DELUCA has not raced since February, but he appears to be working well and is another taking a big drop in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Fight'n ReadyArrietaGibson4-5

8 Mo MovesTorresMedina4-1

3 DelucaEsquivelContreras3-1

7 My Brother MikeVazquezHewitt12-1

2 StricklandLanderosBrennan20-1

4 Lucky Super NovaHernandezEspinoza30-1

5 Dr. Woods MiracleDe La CruzHornsby30-1

6 More Money MoZimmermanEspinoza30-1

9 Shameful AllianceCourtNorthrop30-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

RARE STRIPE** was a six-length winner at this claiming price just two back at Remington, and the three-time winner in 2023 is a big threat if the track is fast. BAYRON has finished in the exacta in eight of 11 races this season, while competing in similar races in Oklahoma. CLASSIC KING defeated $10,000 rivals in his last race at Remington, and the versatile gelding possesses a good ate run when sprinting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

14 Rare StripeVazquezHewitt4-1

7 BayronQuinonezPadilla7-2

3 Classic KingVazquezVillafranco9-2

2 Morning SnowFuentesCravens5-1

10 StringsTorresMartin6-1

12 Ian GlassAsmussenAsmussen6-1

6 Wildwood MinistryArrietaBecker8-1

8 Trappe ValleyHarrDixon10-1

11 Square DealBowenMilligan15-1

9 Black StormLeparouxMoquett15-1

5 CampisiDe La CruzJansen15-1

13 Color FastTorresBroberg15-1

1 CabotJordanHewitt30-1

4 Whooping JayZimmermanPetalino30-1

3 Purse $142,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LEELOO*** was caught inside the final yards by a heavily-favored winner at Aqueduct, and she recorded a swift subsequent breeze at Keeneland. BACK TO OHIO has won six consecutive races on the main track, while competing in restricted stake races in Ohio. CHANDANA ships from Indiana riding a two-race winning streak, and she has competitive Beyer figures and a strong career win percentage.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 LeelooSantanaCorreas2-1

5 Back to OhioArrietaRivelli7-2

2 ChandanaTorresEggleston4-1

4 Dealing JusticeVazquezMott6-1

8 Summer ShoesBaileySwearingen8-1

6 Promises to DanceChuanCox10-1

9 Connie KLeparouxMorse10-1

3 Lover GirlFuentesWilliams20-1

1 Bow DrawEsquivelWest30-1

4 Purse $142,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SUPER OCHO** is an exceptionally quick graded stake-placed sprinter, who ships from Louisiana following a second-place stake finish. RUNAWAY JACK has quickly gone through his conditions during a current four-race winning streak in Delaware, and he did race well as a maiden last winter at Oaklawn. CLASSIC CAR WASH has won two of three races on bleeder medication Lasix, and he competed at the highest levels last winter and spring at Keeneland and Tampa.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Super OchoLeparouxSanchez2-1

4 Runaway JackGallardoRobertson3-1

6 Classic Car WashGerouxCasse7-2

5 Life Is HardSantanaDiVito6-1

3 Walker's WinArrietaBecker8-1

1 League of LegendsCourtFires15-1

9 Blue LightAsmussenAsmussen15-1

8 ManuelitoDe La CruzHaran20-1

2 Major BlueTorresLukas20-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $20,000

CHIP SHORTAGE** broke last in a fourth-place debut at Indiana, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race and receives a positive rider change. GLOBAL RISK is an unraced filly from the powerful stable of trainer Brad Cox, who wins with an unusually high percentage of his debut runners. CHOCTAW GRACE has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing at a higher level, and she picks up a top rider and figures to be rallying.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Chip ShortageVazquezAsmussen5-2

12 Global RiskTorresCox3-1

4 Choctaw GraceArrietaWitt9-2

11 Babe in the WoodsLeparouxMcPeek5-1

2 Lil Gin N ClassFuentesEggleston8-1

3 Big BoltDe La CruzCompton10-1

1 Rita's RevengeZimmermanMartin20-1

10 CollierSantanaOrtiz20-1

8 Kat'n ChromeEsquivelCravens30-1

9 Cowgirl CamilleBowenMilligan20-1

6 Babas GalGallardoBahena30-1

7 ErumpentJuarezCreighton30-1

6 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

THE BIG CALHOUNA** has a series of fast works leading up to her debut, and her sire Maximus Mischief has been producing a high percentage of first-out winners. CLEOPATRA SELENE finished only a neck behind a heavily-favored winner at Keeneland, and she recorded a recent bullet work in Kentucky. BANG BANG FURY has earned the fastest Beyer figures in two promising races at Churchill, and she likely avoids traffic from her outside draw.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 The Big CalhounaLeparouxSantamaria12-1

9 Cleopatra SeleneSantanaCorreas5-2

10 Bang Bang FuryArrietaVon Hemel2-1

2 Tale of La BeeZimmermanHartman4-1

7 Midshipman's DanceTorresWilliams8-1

5 Arijana's PearlGallardoRobertson12-1

3 Ruby QueenVazquezMoquett12-1

4 Catholic SueJordanHewitt20-1

1 Safecracker SueBaileyHewitt20-1

6 Spiritual LadyEsquivelSharp15-1

7 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MR. KEATING** broke a tad slow when beaten a quickly diminishing neck in his first race at Keeneland, and he returns sprinting after a solid third-place route effort at Churchill. RAGING has speedy workouts and a win-early pedigree, and the unraced colt hails from the Brad Cox stable. WICKED AGAIN finished second behind a nice colt in a maiden race at Saratoga, and he looms a late danger with a similar try.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Mr. KeatingSantanaCasse5-2

3 RagingChuanCox3-1

8 Wicked AgainAsmussenAsmussen9-2

2 Millers RiteLeparouxVance12-1

9 PinelandArrietaSchultz4-1

6 Xcellent MenVazquezJacobson6-1

4 Safe BetQuinonezPetalino20-1

1 Trabr's CreedEsquivelDeville20-1

10 Be ThereHarrZito30-1

5 Kant Conquer MeBealmearSnodgrass50-1

8 Purse $142,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

STAYED IN FOR HALF** has won three of his past five races, including an unusually fast allowance race on the main track at Remington. NAUTICAL STAR finished second in the GII Gallant Bob only two races back, and he is a deserved favorite, especially over a wet track. SHOOTERS SHOOT drops a level following a fifth-place finish in a fast allowance sprint at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Stayed in for HalfVazquezAsmussen4-1

4 Nautical StarLanderosHartman5-2

5 Shooters ShootChuanKenneally3-1

2 Count de MonetBaileySwearingen6-1

9 ArmagnacTorresLukas6-1

1 Navy SealEsquivelKnott10-1

3 Derby DateDe La CruzContreras12-1

10 VulcanArrietaSims20-1

7 ExxelGallardoLund20-1

6 DeflaterHarrCline30-1

9 The Tinsel. Purse $200,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up

WAR CAMPAIGN** is a multiple stake-placed colt who is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed, and he drew a favorable post. STRONG QUALITY defeated optional claiming rivals by nine-widening lengths last month at Churchill, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. SPEED BIAS was beaten only a neck in the GII Fayette at Keeneland, and he is another quality runner with good early speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 War CampaignEsquivelSims4-1

2 Strong QualityGerouxCasse5-2

4 Speed BiasVazquezMoquett3-1

3 Seize the NightArrietaCunningham9-2

7 DeningtonLeparouxMcPeek5-1

5 Double CrownSantanaGinter10-1

6 ArdanwoodLanderosRobertson12-1

10 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

HAMAZING DEBATE** was a maiden allowance winner last January at Oaklawn, and she is back in restricted company following three consecutive second-place finishes in Louisiana. ONE WAY OR ANOTHER was consistently competitive at this level last season at Oaklawn, and she has several quick breezes since her last race in September. SASSY LASS has not raced since April, but she is another with a good local record and competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Hamazing DebateZimmermanGonzalez4-1

6 One Way Or AnotherLeparouxMorse9-2

5 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride5-1

12 Fly Like the WindTorresCalhoun7-2

14 Hot Springs BlingCourtDonaldson10-1

7 Rivercrest GirlQuinonezPish8-1

2 Lassie My GirlLanderosWilson12-1

4 TimbavatiVazquezMoquett6-1

13 Chai TeaDe La CruzAnderson12-1

10 Music MistressDe La CruzMcKellar15-1

11 Night OrbFuentesCravens15-1

9 Missy PiggyHarrCline20-1

3 Mocha KissJordanStuart20-1

1 Gold StrategyArrietaHornsby30-1