Rogers man arrested in connection with June shooting, held on $250,000 bond

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man has been arrested in connection with a shooting police say was in retaliation for a 2022 drive-by shooting of his home.

Sean Collins, 18, of Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with four counts of attempted capital murder, four counts of terroristic act, four counts of aggravated assault and 10 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Collins was arrested in connection with a shooting several months ago in Rogers.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren found at a Wednesday hearing probable cause existed to hold Collins on the charges. Karren set bond at $25o,000.

Matt Reid, Collins' attorney, was critical of the claims of one of the alleged victims in the shooting. Reid said Luis Ramirez was implicated in a shooting at Collins' home. Reid questioned whether Ramirez was a reliable witness and claimed Ramirez hadn't only lied to prosecutors but also to Karren.

Ramirez was charged with attempted capital murder and terroristic act in connection with the 2022 shooting.

Prosecutors agreed to not prosecute the charges if Ramirez enlisted in the Marines, Reid said. Ramirez didn't enlist in the Marines after five months so the prosecutor refiled the charges against him, Reid said.

He told the judge anything Ramirez told police had "to be taken with the grain of salt" since he's already lied about joining the Marines.

Police responded at 9:14 p.m. June 20 concerning a shooting at the intersection of North 34th Street and West Olive Street in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers found 10 spent 10mm shell casings at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police learned someone shot at a vehicle while driving east on Olive Street and two people in the pickup suffered injuries from glass fragments, according to the affidavit. They were taken to a hospital, according to the affidavit.

One person told police he believed the shooting was retaliatory, but the remainder of his comment was redacted in the affidavit.

Collins' arraignment is set for 8 a.m Jan. 16 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

Rogers police responded at 12:12 a.m. March 16, 2022, to 1024 W. Hendrix St. and found several spent .45-caliber shell casings in the middle of the street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The house had been hit by multiple rounds from a firearm, the affidavit states.

At least four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Ramirez was 17 when he was arrested in 2022, and he was charged as an adult with attempted capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.