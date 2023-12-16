



TUKWILA, Wash. -- Already, a second family has showed up today seeking shelter.

It's just after 2 p.m. on a recent Tuesday, and a father, mother and 7-year-old girl have arrived in a black sedan at Riverton Park United Methodist Church in Tukwila, 10 miles south of downtown Seattle. Over the past year, the church has been forced to serve as a makeshift refuge for hundreds of asylum-seekers from Angola, Congo and Venezuela in lieu of government responses that meet the scale of the need.

Wearing thin jackets and not much else, the family was picked up from Sea-Tac International Airport -- less than three miles away -- by someone staying at a nearby homeless shelter where other migrants and asylum-seekers live.

Carlo and his family fled Venezuela because of the collapsed economy and ongoing political unrest, he said through an interpreter. He asked not to use his last name, fearing doing so could jeopardize his family's chance for asylum.

A refugee shelter in San Antonio sent them to Tukwila, telling Carlo that his family would find more help at this church. But looking around, he's beginning to wonder if that's true.

A spiraling crisis is unfolding at the church, as dozens sleep inside the building or in some of the tiny houses on the grounds, while hundreds more sleep in tents spread across the property, withstanding numbing temperatures and steady Pacific Northwest rain. The church did not ask nor advertise for people seeking an avenue to stay in the United States, and its pastor is bewildered why people continue to be referred here from out of state.

BURDEN ACCEPTED

But agencies that work with immigrants and refugees -- both of whom have different legal circumstances than asylum-seekers -- as well as elected officials have been unwilling to accept responsibility for the growing population in Tukwila, so the church has accepted the burden since last December rather than turn people in need away.

Local and state officials were first notified by the church of the situation in the spring, a few months after people people began arriving. Because the crowd that does exist is outside Seattle limits, city agencies there say they can't help. King County has said that it's mainly Tukwila's problem, while Tukwila says it can't solve this problem alone.

What assistance has begun to trickle in not enough to get everyone indoors.

And even if the residents manage to find housing and work in the United States, they face a long and onerous road to obtaining asylum.

After arriving at the church, Carlo's family was whisked away to Pastor Jan Bolerjack's office to fill out an intake form with a staff member.

SCRAPS OF NORMALCY

All around them is noise and chaos, as toddlers, children and adults bustle about to keep busy and try to create scraps of normalcy despite the extraordinary circumstances.

The church's main social hall has become a Swiss Army knife, equal parts social service agency, kitchen, playground, mess hall and sleeping quarters.

Everywhere there are people, and everywhere there is stuff.

Stacks of foam mattress toppers and nylon dormitory beds line the hall for easy access at night. One room over, racks of clothes and shopping carts of items -- books, lamps, board games, fake plants, glass vases, shoes, diapers -- fill the sanctuary, most of which will be moved Saturday evening for service, still held each Sunday. Stashes of canned goods, toys, towels and more are tucked beneath tables and benches.

It's uncomfortably stuffy inside, a mingling of damp clothes, cooking fumes, constant chatter, persistent coughs and warm bodies. But outside is unquestionably worse.

A SLICK MUD FIELD

The church's once grassy plot has become a slick mud field in the heavy rain of recent weeks, with rows and rows of tents fruitlessly propped on wood pallets and blanketed in blue tarps. Trails of wood chips snake through the encampment, pathways to help residents find their footing in this slippery sludge. One resident shovels damp dirt to create a kind of barrier around his tent, hoping to better stake an outdoor canopy and limit the water that slips in.

The church finds new breaking points each day, scrambling to stretch its already paper-thin resources and staff just a bit further.

After months of city, county and state officials dragging their feet, the Metropolitan King County Council last week allocated $3 million to fund 100 hotel rooms that will serve as temporary shelter for asylum-seekers through June. This week, 10 families each day will be moved over to a DoubleTree a few miles away. Priority will go to pregnant women and families with young children.

It's badly needed relief, Bolerjack said. But still, she worries.

The population is now hovering around 500 people. Nearly every day, new people arrive.

FROM VENEZUELA

Less than an hour after Carlo's family arrived, another family showed up -- the third this day. A husband and wife with three children, the family also came from Venezuela.

They manage to flag down Bolerjack, always busy addressing a seemingly endless list of tasks and requests. Another resident serves as an intermediary, holding up his phone with a translation app open.

"We have nowhere else to go," the disembodied robotic voice reads out.

Bolerjack nods.

"We're going to take care of you," Bolerjack tells them. Holding her face with one hand, she turns to find a staff member who can get the two new families situated with fleece-lined blankets.

Another asylum-seeker observes the drama unfolding. "Why is the pastor keep accepting new people?" she wonders aloud.

The answer is simple.

"If I could send them someplace else I would," Bolerjack said later, sinking into her office chair as three children played with wooden toys at her feet.

"That's why I keep taking them, because there's no place else to take them."

BUREAUCRATIC LIMBO

The asylum-seekers find themselves in bureaucratic limbo. Securing asylum often requires addressing a constellation of needs -- stable housing, robust legal aid, mental health and medical care, translation services and case management.

To secure asylum, they need to be granted the status by an immigration judge or by an asylum officer. To have the best shot at winning their case, they need legal representation. To afford a lawyer, and housing in the meantime, they need money. To earn money, they need a job. To get a job, they need a work permit. To receive a work permit, they must file an application for work authorization. To get work authorization, they must wait about six months after submitting an asylum application. To complete the lengthy and detailed asylum application, they must wait for volunteer lawyers, paralegals and interpreters to visit the church -- or file in English on their own and risk making minor errors or introducing inconsistencies that jeopardize their case.

IMMENSE PATIENCE

Even after all that, the process requires immense patience, as the courts and legal system have become overwhelmed with cases. As of September, there are at least more than 2 million pending asylum applications in the United States. Last year, the average backlog wait time from case filing to hearing before an immigration court judge was about 4 years, according to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

Watching his daughter play with a plastic truck with another child, acknowledges the road ahead is challenging.

"We don't have anyone's help," Carlo said through an interpreter.

Today, Carlo's family will get to sleep inside, a staff member tells him. Tomorrow, outside. Carlo asks for clothes for his daughter. It's so cold.





An adult keeps a child entertained while asylum-seekers to the right line up and await housing assistance. (The Seattle Times, TNS/Kevin Clark)





