SCORES AND ROUNDUPS

Friday's scores

Girls

Alma 53, County Line 24

Barton 67, McCrory 27

Batesville 73, Harrison 66

Benton 57, Texarkana 22

Bradford 49, Clarendon 46

Cabot 56, Rogers Heritage 33

Clarksville 62, Mena 55

Clinton 68, Lonoke 35

Conway Christian 41, Conway St. Joseph 35

Corning 46, Crowley's Ridge 30

Cossatot River 51, Charleston 42

Cross County 52, Armorel 45

El Dorado 45, Pine Bluff 40

England 59, Magnet Cove 23

Episcopal Collegiate 46, Rose Bud 30

Farmington 75, Berryville 22

Fort Smith Northside 61, Russellville 52

Fouke 61, Queen City, Texas 29

Gentry 51, Pea Ridge 44

Gravette 47, Shiloh Christian 39

Green Forest 42, West Fork 37

Greenbrier 58, White Hall 36

Greenland 61, Haas Hall Bentonville 16

Hamburg 40, McGehee 37

Hermitage 44, Nevada 41

Hot Springs Lakeside 60, Hot Springs 51

Izard County 66, Sloan-Hendrix 46

Jacksonville 65, eStem 28

Lafayette County 61, Oden 28

Lamar 67, Baptist Prep 46

Lead Hill 41, Mountain Home Christian 37

Little Rock Christian 77, Greenwood 75, OT

Little Rock Hall 65, Joe T. Robinson 34

Little Rock Parkview 56, Sylvan Hills 23

Mainland Regional, N.J. 50, Bentonville 34

Maumelle Charter 67, Abundant Life 24

Midland 48, Scott Charter 8

Morrilton 51, Little Rock Southwest 45

Mount Vernon-Enola 74, Cedar Ridge 38

Mountainburg 58, Hector 55

Mountain View 48, Tuckerman 30

Mulberry 39, Ozark Catholic 36

Nettleton 63, Jonesboro 41

Newport 39, Cave City 36

Piggott 49, Calico Rock 44

Pocahontas 54, Trumann 27

Pottsville 57, Waldron 23

Prairie Grove 54, Huntsville 44

Two Rivers 55, Paris 48

Sacred Heart 45, Guy-Perkins 28

Siloam Springs 43, Fort Smith Southside 40

Star City 62, Lake Village 9

Valley Springs 49, Lincoln 43

Vilonia 74, Maumelle 31

Walnut Ridge 51, Hoxie 27

Wynne 48, Southside Batesville 29

Yellville-Summit 53, Eureka Springs 23

Boys

Alma 54, County Line 40

Alpena 75, Deer 38

Bald Knob 66, Pangburn 59

Bauxite 50, Heber Springs 49

Benton 70, Texarkana 37

Bigelow 61, Jacksonville Lighthouse 34

Brinkley 80, Augusta 54

Carlisle 53, Des Arc 40

Cave City 71, Newport 50

Cedarville 51, Danville 41

Central Ark. Christian 66, Dover 41

Charleston 70, Cossatot River 64

Clinton 83, Lonoke 60

Conway Christian 57, Conway St. Joseph 45

Cutter-Morning Star 74, Mountain Pine 43

Dermott 80, Bearden 28

Dumas 50, Crossett 39

England 64, Magnet Cove 19

Episcopal Collegiate 52, Rose Bud 40

Farmington 63, Berryville 26

Fordyce 67, Ouachita 64

Fort Smith Southside 58, Carl Junction, Mo. 46

Founders Classical 60, Thaden 58

Gosnell 67, East Poinsett County 50

Haas Hall Bentonville 52, Greenland 51

Harrison 75, Batesville 35

Horn Lake, Miss. 62, West Memphis 58

Hot Springs Lakeside 47, Hot Springs 42

Huntsville 64, Prairie Grove 53

Jacksonville 57, eStem 49

Jasper 58, Kingston 55

Lafayette County 59, Oden 35

Lamar 65, Baptist Prep 29

Lake Hamilton 69, Sheridan 54

Lead Hill 59, Mountain Home Christian 16

Little Rock Parkview 64, Sylvan Hills 61

Little Rock Southwest 48, Searcy 40

Malvern 74, Gurdon 18

Manila 74, Trumann 58

Marianna 85, Hazen 35

Marmaduke 71, County Line 54

Marshall 90, South Side Bee Branch 62

Maumelle Charter 54, Abundant Life 38

Mountain Home 59, Paragould 21

Mountainburg 57, Hector 51

Nettleton 61, Brookland 46

Nevada 80, Hermitage 64

Ozark Catholic 54, Mulberry 43

Paris 63, Two Rivers 41

Pea Ridge 81, Gentry 51

Perryville 60, Nemo Vista 43

Pine Bluff 63, El Dorado 53

Pulaski Academy 52, Fountain Lake 38

Quitman 55, White County Central 47

Ridgefield Christian 68, Southland, Mo. 49

Riverview 57, LISA Academy North 50

Russellville 53, Fort Smith Northside 24

Sacred Heart 65, Guy-Perkins 40

Scranton 55, Magazine 27

Springdale 57, Kansas City Staley, Mo. 48

Star City 60, Lake Village 42

The New School 74, Decatur 16

Tuckerman 68, Mountain View 61

Valley Springs 82, Lincoln 67

Van Buren 71, Glendale, Mo. 48

Vilonia 68, Maumelle 58

West Fork 58, Green Forest 44

Yellville-Summit 60, Eureka Springs 31

Billy Ply Classic

At Flippin

Greene Co. Tech 55, Flippin 49

John Stanton Classic

At Conway

Fayetteville 60, North Little Rock 51

Bentonville 60, Conway 47

Springdale Har-Ber 84, Cabot 53

Bryant 71, Little Rock Christian 53

Friday's Girls

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 41, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 35 Ashlyn Kinley scored 15 points for Conway Christian (7-5, 4-1 2A-5), which held on after leading 23-14 at the half. Conley Gibson had 12 points and Brooklyn Pratt contributed nine points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 46, ROSE BUD 30 Laney Marsh had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Episcopal Collegiate (4-6, 2-0 3A-6) drilled the Lady Ramblers. Sophie Eble tossed in 14 points for the Lady Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 75, BERRYVILLE 22 Kaycee McCumber had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lady Cardinals (14-1, 1-0). Marin Adams added 14 points for Farmington. J'Myra London was next with 11, followed by Zoey Bershers with 10. Hailey Howerton led Berryville with eight.

FAYETTEVILLE 47, CABOT 42 Maiseha Washington scored 16 points to lead Fayetteville past Cabot. Whitney Brown and Charlie Rawlins each contributed 12 points for Fayetteville. Jaycee Cook scored 14 points and Jenna Cook nine for Cabot.

GRAVETTE 47, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 39 A fourth-quarter surge enabled Gravette (9-3, 1-0 4A-1) to escape. DaLacie Wishon had a team-high 17 points and Brynn Romine scored 13 points for the Lady Lions, who outscored the Lady Saints 17-12 in the fourth quarter. Alexa Parker also scored nine points for Gravette.

GREENBRIER 58, WHITE HALL 36 Destry Steele had 17 points and Jada Steele 13 for Greenbrier (4-8), which had lost its previous four games. Olivia Hart had nine points for the Lady Panthers, who made 14 three-pointers in the game.

GREENLAND 61, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 16 Layla Daniel Jones had 19 points to lead as the Lady Pirates claimed a 2A-1 Conference road win over Haas Hall Bentonville. Mattie Cavanaugh added 12 points and Dixie Moulton 11 for Greenland (7-8, 2-1).

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 53, EUREKA SPRINGS 23 Abby Methvin continued her scoring onslaught with 26 points and six rebounds or Yellville-Summit (7-6, 5-0 2A-1). K.J. Moore notched 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Panthers.

FRIDAY'S BOYS

BENTON 70, TEXARKANA 37 Terrion Burgess spearheaded a balanced attack with 17 points for Benton (9-1, 2-0 5A-South). A.D. Gray scored 12 points and Dae'Juan Ellis had 10 points for the Panthers.

BENTONVILLE 60, CONWAY 47 Javyn Williams' 26 points put Bentonville (6-5) over the top in its victory over the host team. Elijah Wilhelm had 12 points for the Tigers.

DUMAS 50, CROSSETT 39 Raylen Spratt delivered 18 points as Dumas (10-2) whipped the Eagles. Joseph Jones had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Tommy Reddick added nine points and five rebounds for the Bobcats.

ENGLAND 64, MAGNET COVE 19 Aden Scribner had 27 points and 10 rebounds to push England (13-1, 5-1 2A-5) to a dominant win over the Panthers. Nick Brown Jr. scored nine points and Trenton Arnold had eight points for the Lions.

FARMINGTON 63, BERRYVILLE 26 Layne Taylor had 14 points and nine rebounds in a 37-point conquest for Farmington (12-2, 1-0 4A-1). Jaxon Berry and Maddox Teeter both had 13 points for the Cardinals.

GRAVETTE 47, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 38 Gunnar Woolard scored 22 points as Gravette (7-4, 1-0) defeated Shiloh Christian in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams at Springdale.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 47, HOT SPRINGS 42 A 12-point night from Octavious Rhodes helped keep Hot Springs (3-5, 1-1 5A-South) close before eventually losing to its rivals. Kendall Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Tyrell Honey ended with 10 points for the Trojans.

MARIANNA 85, HAZEN 35 Jamarie Anthony had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks to lead Marianna (6-4, 5-0 2A-6). Quincy Allen scored 18 points and Davion Williams totaled 13 points for the Trojans.

MARMADUKE 71, CROSS COUNTY 54 John McAlister scored a career-high 41 points for Marmaduke (11-9, 1-4 2A-3), which stopped a seven-game skid.

OZARK CATHOLIC 54, MULBERRY 43 Ozark Catholic outscored Mulberry 22-9 in the third quarter and pulled away from the Yellowjackets during a 1A-1 West Conference game in Rogers. Shep Newcomb had 16 points to lead Ozark Catholic (19-5, 5-0), while Simeon Spencer and J.P. Schaefer added 10 apiece.

STAR CITY 60, LAKE VILLAGE 42 Zaire Beene had 23 points to lead Star City (5-5) to a blowout over the Beavers. Caleb Williams had 12 points and Darius Redix connected for 10 points for the Bulldogs.

VALLEY SPRINGS 82, LINCOLN 67 Keyton Carnahan had 27 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures, and the Tigers claimed a 3A-1 Conference road victory over Lincoln. Levi Carey, Logan Avery and Nate Helams added 16 points apiece for Valley Springs (18-3, 2-0). Kayden Job had 22 for Lincoln (12-3, 1-2), followed by Bryson Karber with 20 and Jace Birkes with 14.

VAN BUREN 71, GLENDALE, MO. 48 Drew Brasuell provided 21 points as Van Buren (7-4) advanced to the final of the Mustang Classic in Anderson, Mo. Jaxon Cazzell scored 16 points, and A.G. Denton put in 14 points for the Pointers.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 60, EUREKA SPRINGS 31 Noah Layton supplied a team-high 13 points and six boards in a win for Yellville-Summit (7-6, 3-2 2A-1). Noah Ferguson also had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Kenner Leavell led Eureka Springs (7-12, 1-3) with 13 points.

JOHN STANTON CLASSIC

At Conway

FAYETTEVILLE 60, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 51 Ornette Gaines scored 24 points as Fayetteville (7-1) roared back from a 19-point, second-half deficit to outlast the Charging Wildcats.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 84, CABOT 53 Jaxon Conley scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half, and Har-Ber (8-1) blitzed the Panthers. Conley hit seven three-pointers, Courtland Muldrew scored 16 points and Hayden Wood had 13 for the Wildcats, who hit 17 three-pointers. Jermaine Christopher and Parker Hines both scored 10 points for Cabot (4-9), which dropped its third straight game. Grant Goddard and Colton Rosenbaum each added nine points.