SCORES AND ROUNDUPS

Friday's scores
Girls
Alma 53, County Line 24
Barton 67, McCrory 27
Batesville 73, Harrison 66
Benton 57, Texarkana 22
Bradford 49, Clarendon 46
Cabot 56, Rogers Heritage 33
Clarksville 62, Mena 55
Clinton 68, Lonoke 35
Conway Christian 41, Conway St. Joseph 35
Corning 46, Crowley's Ridge 30
Cossatot River 51, Charleston 42
Cross County 52, Armorel 45
El Dorado 45, Pine Bluff 40
England 59, Magnet Cove 23
Episcopal Collegiate 46, Rose Bud 30
Farmington 75, Berryville 22
Fort Smith Northside 61, Russellville 52
Fouke 61, Queen City, Texas 29
Gentry 51, Pea Ridge 44
Gravette 47, Shiloh Christian 39
Green Forest 42, West Fork 37
Greenbrier 58, White Hall 36
Greenland 61, Haas Hall Bentonville 16
Hamburg 40, McGehee 37
Hermitage 44, Nevada 41
Hot Springs Lakeside 60, Hot Springs 51
Izard County 66, Sloan-Hendrix 46
Jacksonville 65, eStem 28
Lafayette County 61, Oden 28
Lamar 67, Baptist Prep 46
Lead Hill 41, Mountain Home Christian 37
Little Rock Christian 77, Greenwood 75, OT
Little Rock Hall 65, Joe T. Robinson 34
Little Rock Parkview 56, Sylvan Hills 23
Mainland Regional, N.J. 50, Bentonville 34
Maumelle Charter 67, Abundant Life 24
Midland 48, Scott Charter 8
Morrilton 51, Little Rock Southwest 45
Mount Vernon-Enola 74, Cedar Ridge 38
Mountainburg 58, Hector 55
Mountain View 48, Tuckerman 30
Mulberry 39, Ozark Catholic 36
Nettleton 63, Jonesboro 41
Newport 39, Cave City 36
Piggott 49, Calico Rock 44
Pocahontas 54, Trumann 27
Pottsville 57, Waldron 23
Prairie Grove 54, Huntsville 44
Two Rivers 55, Paris 48
Sacred Heart 45, Guy-Perkins 28
Siloam Springs 43, Fort Smith Southside 40
Star City 62, Lake Village 9
Valley Springs 49, Lincoln 43
Vilonia 74, Maumelle 31
Walnut Ridge 51, Hoxie 27
Wynne 48, Southside Batesville 29
Yellville-Summit 53, Eureka Springs 23
Boys
Alma 54, County Line 40
Alpena 75, Deer 38
Bald Knob 66, Pangburn 59
Bauxite 50, Heber Springs 49
Benton 70, Texarkana 37
Bigelow 61, Jacksonville Lighthouse 34
Brinkley 80, Augusta 54
Carlisle 53, Des Arc 40
Cave City 71, Newport 50
Cedarville 51, Danville 41
Central Ark. Christian 66, Dover 41
Charleston 70, Cossatot River 64
Clinton 83, Lonoke 60
Conway Christian 57, Conway St. Joseph 45
Cutter-Morning Star 74, Mountain Pine 43
Dermott 80, Bearden 28
Dumas 50, Crossett 39
England 64, Magnet Cove 19
Episcopal Collegiate 52, Rose Bud 40
Farmington 63, Berryville 26
Fordyce 67, Ouachita 64
Fort Smith Southside 58, Carl Junction, Mo. 46
Founders Classical 60, Thaden 58
Gosnell 67, East Poinsett County 50
Haas Hall Bentonville 52, Greenland 51
Harrison 75, Batesville 35
Horn Lake, Miss. 62, West Memphis 58
Hot Springs Lakeside 47, Hot Springs 42
Huntsville 64, Prairie Grove 53
Jacksonville 57, eStem 49
Jasper 58, Kingston 55
Lafayette County 59, Oden 35
Lamar 65, Baptist Prep 29
Lake Hamilton 69, Sheridan 54
Lead Hill 59, Mountain Home Christian 16
Little Rock Parkview 64, Sylvan Hills 61
Little Rock Southwest 48, Searcy 40
Malvern 74, Gurdon 18
Manila 74, Trumann 58
Marianna 85, Hazen 35
Marmaduke 71, County Line 54
Marshall 90, South Side Bee Branch 62
Maumelle Charter 54, Abundant Life 38
Mountain Home 59, Paragould 21
Mountainburg 57, Hector 51
Nettleton 61, Brookland 46
Nevada 80, Hermitage 64
Ozark Catholic 54, Mulberry 43
Paris 63, Two Rivers 41
Pea Ridge 81, Gentry 51
Perryville 60, Nemo Vista 43
Pine Bluff 63, El Dorado 53
Pulaski Academy 52, Fountain Lake 38
Quitman 55, White County Central 47
Ridgefield Christian 68, Southland, Mo. 49
Riverview 57, LISA Academy North 50
Russellville 53, Fort Smith Northside 24
Sacred Heart 65, Guy-Perkins 40
Scranton 55, Magazine 27
Springdale 57, Kansas City Staley, Mo. 48
Star City 60, Lake Village 42
The New School 74, Decatur 16
Tuckerman 68, Mountain View 61
Valley Springs 82, Lincoln 67
Van Buren 71, Glendale, Mo. 48
Vilonia 68, Maumelle 58
West Fork 58, Green Forest 44
Yellville-Summit 60, Eureka Springs 31
Billy Ply Classic
At Flippin
Greene Co. Tech 55, Flippin 49
John Stanton Classic
At Conway
Fayetteville 60, North Little Rock 51
Bentonville 60, Conway 47
Springdale Har-Ber 84, Cabot 53
Bryant 71, Little Rock Christian 53
Friday's Girls
CONWAY CHRISTIAN 41, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 35 Ashlyn Kinley scored 15 points for Conway Christian (7-5, 4-1 2A-5), which held on after leading 23-14 at the half. Conley Gibson had 12 points and Brooklyn Pratt contributed nine points for the Lady Eagles.
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 46, ROSE BUD 30 Laney Marsh had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Episcopal Collegiate (4-6, 2-0 3A-6) drilled the Lady Ramblers. Sophie Eble tossed in 14 points for the Lady Wildcats.
FARMINGTON 75, BERRYVILLE 22 Kaycee McCumber had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lady Cardinals (14-1, 1-0). Marin Adams added 14 points for Farmington. J'Myra London was next with 11, followed by Zoey Bershers with 10. Hailey Howerton led Berryville with eight.
FAYETTEVILLE 47, CABOT 42 Maiseha Washington scored 16 points to lead Fayetteville past Cabot. Whitney Brown and Charlie Rawlins each contributed 12 points for Fayetteville. Jaycee Cook scored 14 points and Jenna Cook nine for Cabot.
GRAVETTE 47, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 39 A fourth-quarter surge enabled Gravette (9-3, 1-0 4A-1) to escape. DaLacie Wishon had a team-high 17 points and Brynn Romine scored 13 points for the Lady Lions, who outscored the Lady Saints 17-12 in the fourth quarter. Alexa Parker also scored nine points for Gravette.
GREENBRIER 58, WHITE HALL 36 Destry Steele had 17 points and Jada Steele 13 for Greenbrier (4-8), which had lost its previous four games. Olivia Hart had nine points for the Lady Panthers, who made 14 three-pointers in the game.
GREENLAND 61, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 16 Layla Daniel Jones had 19 points to lead as the Lady Pirates claimed a 2A-1 Conference road win over Haas Hall Bentonville. Mattie Cavanaugh added 12 points and Dixie Moulton 11 for Greenland (7-8, 2-1).
YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 53, EUREKA SPRINGS 23 Abby Methvin continued her scoring onslaught with 26 points and six rebounds or Yellville-Summit (7-6, 5-0 2A-1). K.J. Moore notched 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Panthers.
FRIDAY'S BOYS
BENTON 70, TEXARKANA 37 Terrion Burgess spearheaded a balanced attack with 17 points for Benton (9-1, 2-0 5A-South). A.D. Gray scored 12 points and Dae'Juan Ellis had 10 points for the Panthers.
BENTONVILLE 60, CONWAY 47 Javyn Williams' 26 points put Bentonville (6-5) over the top in its victory over the host team. Elijah Wilhelm had 12 points for the Tigers.
DUMAS 50, CROSSETT 39 Raylen Spratt delivered 18 points as Dumas (10-2) whipped the Eagles. Joseph Jones had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Tommy Reddick added nine points and five rebounds for the Bobcats.
ENGLAND 64, MAGNET COVE 19 Aden Scribner had 27 points and 10 rebounds to push England (13-1, 5-1 2A-5) to a dominant win over the Panthers. Nick Brown Jr. scored nine points and Trenton Arnold had eight points for the Lions.
FARMINGTON 63, BERRYVILLE 26 Layne Taylor had 14 points and nine rebounds in a 37-point conquest for Farmington (12-2, 1-0 4A-1). Jaxon Berry and Maddox Teeter both had 13 points for the Cardinals.
GRAVETTE 47, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 38 Gunnar Woolard scored 22 points as Gravette (7-4, 1-0) defeated Shiloh Christian in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams at Springdale.
HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 47, HOT SPRINGS 42 A 12-point night from Octavious Rhodes helped keep Hot Springs (3-5, 1-1 5A-South) close before eventually losing to its rivals. Kendall Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Tyrell Honey ended with 10 points for the Trojans.
MARIANNA 85, HAZEN 35 Jamarie Anthony had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks to lead Marianna (6-4, 5-0 2A-6). Quincy Allen scored 18 points and Davion Williams totaled 13 points for the Trojans.
MARMADUKE 71, CROSS COUNTY 54 John McAlister scored a career-high 41 points for Marmaduke (11-9, 1-4 2A-3), which stopped a seven-game skid.
OZARK CATHOLIC 54, MULBERRY 43 Ozark Catholic outscored Mulberry 22-9 in the third quarter and pulled away from the Yellowjackets during a 1A-1 West Conference game in Rogers. Shep Newcomb had 16 points to lead Ozark Catholic (19-5, 5-0), while Simeon Spencer and J.P. Schaefer added 10 apiece.
STAR CITY 60, LAKE VILLAGE 42 Zaire Beene had 23 points to lead Star City (5-5) to a blowout over the Beavers. Caleb Williams had 12 points and Darius Redix connected for 10 points for the Bulldogs.
VALLEY SPRINGS 82, LINCOLN 67 Keyton Carnahan had 27 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures, and the Tigers claimed a 3A-1 Conference road victory over Lincoln. Levi Carey, Logan Avery and Nate Helams added 16 points apiece for Valley Springs (18-3, 2-0). Kayden Job had 22 for Lincoln (12-3, 1-2), followed by Bryson Karber with 20 and Jace Birkes with 14.
VAN BUREN 71, GLENDALE, MO. 48 Drew Brasuell provided 21 points as Van Buren (7-4) advanced to the final of the Mustang Classic in Anderson, Mo. Jaxon Cazzell scored 16 points, and A.G. Denton put in 14 points for the Pointers.
YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 60, EUREKA SPRINGS 31 Noah Layton supplied a team-high 13 points and six boards in a win for Yellville-Summit (7-6, 3-2 2A-1). Noah Ferguson also had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Kenner Leavell led Eureka Springs (7-12, 1-3) with 13 points.
JOHN STANTON CLASSIC
At Conway
FAYETTEVILLE 60, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 51 Ornette Gaines scored 24 points as Fayetteville (7-1) roared back from a 19-point, second-half deficit to outlast the Charging Wildcats.
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 84, CABOT 53 Jaxon Conley scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half, and Har-Ber (8-1) blitzed the Panthers. Conley hit seven three-pointers, Courtland Muldrew scored 16 points and Hayden Wood had 13 for the Wildcats, who hit 17 three-pointers. Jermaine Christopher and Parker Hines both scored 10 points for Cabot (4-9), which dropped its third straight game. Grant Goddard and Colton Rosenbaum each added nine points.