FOOTBALL

Volunteers DB commits to Arkansas

Tennessee defensive back transfer Doneiko Slaughter verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Friday after an official visit to Fayetteville.

Slaughter, 6-0 and 190 pounds, visited the Razorbacks on Wednesday, Thursday and left Friday. The trip was his only visit after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He said he believes he is a good fit for the Arkansas defense and defensive staff.

"I love the defense here," said Slaughter, who's being recruited to play safety. "The defensive staff, they're not new. They know how to develop guys. I have a good connection here with the coaches, that's for real. That's a big thing for me going into my last season. I've got to make the most of it. The coaches will be developing me throughout the whole process."

His mother flew into Fayetteville on Thursday to see what her son liked so much and was also on board with his decision after seeing for herself.

Slaughter played in 42 games and made 14 starts at Tennessee in 4 seasons. He recorded 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 7 passes defended and 1 recovered fumble.

Slaughter, who has 1 season of eligibility remaining, started 7 games and had 32 tackles, 1 sack 1 tackle for loss in 10 games as a senior this season while dealing with a nagging foot injury. He had a season-high 8 tackles in a 34-20 loss at Alabama on Oct. 15.

He started 7 of 12 games as a junior, with 5 starts at cornerback and 2 at safety. He led the Volunteers in pass breakups with 7 and had 31 tackles, 5 sacks and 1 interception during the 2022 season.

He is the fourth transfer to commit to Arkansas and first defensive back to do so.

Also on Friday, Arkansas walk-on receiver Chris Harris Jr. announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Harris, 5-10 and 184 pounds, didn't see any playing time this season as a redshirt sophomore and his previous two seasons in Fayetteville.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Zebrowski wins Harlon Hill Trophy

Quarterback Zach Zebrowski from the University of Central Missouri was announced Friday as the winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy by the Little Rock Touchdown Club in conjunction with the Great American Conference.

Zebowski became the first Division II quarterback -- and just the sixth in all of college football -- to throw for at least 60 touchdowns in a season. He finished with 61 passing touchdowns and 63 total touchdowns, setting a Division II single-season record. Zebrowski also set the single-season record for total offense (5,690 yards).

Zebrowski received 200 total points to win the trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division II player of the year, beating out 2022 winner John Matocha from Colorado School of Mines, which will face Harding University today for the Division II national championship. Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards finished third in the voting, followed by Central Washington safety Tanner Volk.

BASKETBALL

Lyon women overcome slow start

The Lyon College women trailed Hendrix College 11-6 after the first quarter Friday, but held a 38-35 lead at halftime and went on to a 91-72 victory in Conway.

Samantha Taylor hit two consecutive three-pointers and Natalya Kaza hit a three-pointer from the win to tie the game 17-17 with 5:56 left in the first half. Alexis Soloman then tied the game again at 19-19 before Allison Byars made a jumper to start a 7-0 Lyon run that keyed the halftime lead. The teams traded five-point leads in the third quarter before Kaza made a three-pointer that tied the game 56-56. Byars scored inside to give the Scots the lead going into the fourth quarter, where they shot 63.6% from the floor (14 of 22) to put the game away, outscoring the Warriors 33-16.

Taylor led the Scots (6-3) with 26 points and 11 steals, while getting 19 points from Byars, 17 from Kaza -- who was 5 of 6 from the three-point line -- and 11 from Brooklyn Rowe. Riley Brady scored 17 points to lead the Warriors (2-5), Ava Knoedl and Simone Shields had 12 each and Natalie Edmonson added 11 off the bench.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services