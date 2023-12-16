Steelers at Colts preview capsule

Steelers at Colts

3:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Colts by 1 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 26-6; Steelers won at Colts 24-17 on Nov. 28, 2022

LAST WEEK Steelers lost to Patriots 21-18; Colts lost at Bengals 34-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.COLTS (RK)

(15) 112.8RUSH110.5 (16)

(28) 179.8PASS226.6 (17)

(27) 292.5YARDS337.1 (14)

(28) 16.2POINTS24.2 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.COLTS (RK)

(21) 117.9RUSH131.5 (T26)

(21) 226.9PASS226.1 (17)

(21) 344.8YARDS357.6 (25)

(7) 19.2POINTS25.4 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers have lost three of their past four. Indianapolis is trying to rebound after having a four-game winning streak snapped last week at Cincinnati, but has lost eight straight in this series and nine of the past 10 games vs. Pittsburgh.