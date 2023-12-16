’Tis the season …





FAYETTEVILLE -- This is not your father's college football bowl season.

In fact, this isn't even your oldest brother's holiday bowl extravaganza on tap for the next three-plus weeks starting today at 10 a.m. Central on the teal turf of Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., when Georgia Southern takes on Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The changes in college football, particularly in the circumstances surrounding the postseason, have come so far so fast it can be hard for even the avid fan to keep track.

The traditional bowl system finally gave way to the Bowl Championship Series in 1998, which created national championship games but eventually gave way in the 2014 season to the College Football Playoff. That takes us to the here and now-- but not to the future.

For now, unbeaten Michigan and Washington and once-beaten Texas and Alabama will compete for the CFP national championship in the 10th and final year of the four-team format.

Michigan, under scrutiny most of the season for a sign-stealing scandal, is the favorite, but the Wolverines are 0-2 in CFP games the past two seasons, and they're playing an Alabama program under legendary Coach Nick Saban that is 8-5 in CFP games.

Texas has its first shot at a title since falling 37-21 to the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl for the BCS crown on Jan. 7, 2010. Washington is 0-1 in the CFP, having dropped a 24-7 game to Alabama in the Peach Bowl after the 2016 season.

So the winner of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 between the Longhorns and the Huskies will be a first-time playoff game winner.

Next season, the playoff will expand to 12 teams and the built-in madness and chaos is sure to follow.

Traditionalists beware. Your favorite player might have more incentive -- financially and from a health standpoint -- to bow out during the bowl season.

Player opt-outs that were slightly shocking two decades ago have turned into mundane matters, with even starting quarterbacks on top teams -- Southern Cal's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Kyle McCord and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel to name a few -- either jumping in the portal or declaring for the NFL Draft in early December.

Coaching vacancies, once largely created after the bowl season, come and go fast and furious with the December signing date looming. In this case, the signing period starts Wednesday for a three-day period that comes in the middle of the NCAA transfer portal window of Dec. 4 through Jan. 2.

Roster maintenance in December has rocketed to the top of the priority list on the annual calendar for every college football staff. When they haven't been out recruiting, coaches have conducted end-of-season interviews, hosted potential transfers and tried to get up to speed on the latest in Name, Image and Likeness financial issues at their schools so they can better answer questions from recruits and parents.

All of those issues serve as the backdrop for a 41-game bowl season that starts today with a big slate of six games, plus the Celebration Bowl between heavily-favored Florida A&M and Howard for the HBCU national title.

In perhaps the day's most interesting matchup, UCLA and hot-seat Coach Chip Kelly take on Boise State in a bowl whose name and affectations perfectly align with the state of the game.

The LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk, formerly the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, will feature title namesake Rob Gronkowski, the four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly singing the national anthem.

Gronkowski told TMZ Sports he'll be joined by the New Directions Veterans Choir, a group composed primarily of those who have served in the United States military, for the singing of the anthem at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

UCLA has been beset with a bevy of opt-outs, including quarterback Dante Moore and defensive end Laiatu Latu, winner of the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards. Boise State rode a late-season surge to a win over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game last week. The Broncos will be without standout quarterback Taylen Green, who has committed to Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks to be a dual-threat option for new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Speaking of UNLV, its first-year defensive coordinator Mike Scherer can pore over last year's bowl preparation notes in advance of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26. The Rebels will be playing Kansas at the game in Phoenix, though the Jayhawks will be without offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who left to coordinate the offense for Coach James Franklin at Penn State.

The Jayhawks racked up 603 total yards in a 55-53 triple overtime loss to the Razorbacks in last year's Liberty Bowl.

UNLV Coach Barry Odom, a three-year defensive coordinator for Pittman, led the Rebels (9-4) to more wins than their past three seasons combined, while Kansas' Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks bowling in back-to-back years for the first time since 2008.

Backup quarterbacks and interim coaches and coordinators dot the postseason rosters.

The list of quarterbacks skipping out on bowl games to transfer or go pro is a long one. It includes Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Notre Dame's Sam Hartman, Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei, Kansas State's Will Howard, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke, Texas Tech's Tyler Shough and many others.

Uiagalelei will be off to his third college team in as many years, having been the primary starter at Clemson in 2021-22. Two-time transfers were informed this week the NCAA would not move to force them to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility upon their second transfer after a federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday. A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 27.

The lack of a potential sit-out requirement for two-time transfers will make many college coaches as glum as that Orange Bowl video conference featuring just-snubbed coaches Kirby Smart of Georgia and Mike Norvell of Florida State a couple of weeks back.

The playoff is set to expand next season, but this would have been a great year to transition in that direction with a six-team setup. That would have allowed unbeaten Florida State and one-loss Georgia into the mix, setting up Texas-Georgia and Alabama-Florida State matchups for the right to take on Michigan and Washington.

Instead, the disgruntled 13-0 ACC champion Seminoles had to settle for the consolation Orange Bowl game against the two-time defending champion Bulldogs, who were ranked No. 1 in every Associated Press poll this season until falling to Alabama 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game.

In the good news department, James Madison and Jacksonville State, FBS newcomers whose appeals earlier this season for bowl eligibility were denied by the NCAA, wound up being invited to the postseason because there were not enough eligible teams to fill the 82 slots. James Madison (11-1), which lost head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana, was ranked in the final seven AP polls.

Jacksonville State is led by first-year Coach Rich Rodriguez, who led West Virginia to great heights, turned down a shot at the Alabama job in 2007, thereby allowing Saban to make the pairing with the Crimson Tide that has cemented his status as a strong contender for the GOAT of college football coaching.

The Dukes will play Air Force, featuring former Arkansas player and assistant coach Tim Horton as running backs coach, in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth on Dec. 23.

Jacksonville State (8-4) faces Louisiana-Lafayette in today's New Orleans Bowl.

The final bowl bid went to 5-7 Minnesota, which had the highest APR score among teams who did not qualify for the postseason with at least six wins. The Gophers will play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26. Mississippi State, also 5-7, was in line for the next bowl spot that would have extended its 13-year streak of bowl participation.

However, the Bulldogs would have been operating with interim head coach Greg Knox, much like many other teams this bowl season, including Texas A&M, where Elijah Robinson will lead the Aggies against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl before heading to Syracuse as defensive coordinator.

The Birmingham Bowl will pit a pair of interim coaches in Duke's Trooper Taylor and Troy's Greg Gasparato.

Rating the bowls

A viewer's guide to the entertainment level for all 41 college football bowl games, plus the Celebration Bowl for the mythical HBCU title.

5-STAR GAMES

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1)

Alabama vs. Michigan

Wolverines get matchup they would not prefer

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)

Texas vs. Washington

Longhorns or Huskies will get its first CFP win

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30)

Florida State vs. Georgia

Consolation bowl -- who will be inspired?

4-STAR GAMES

Camellia Bowl (Dec. 23)

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Butch Jones back in Bama with Red Wolves

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29)

Missouri vs. Ohio State

Best season for Tigers in a decade under "Drink"

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26)

Kansas vs. UNLV

Rebs DC Mike Scherer preps for Jayhawks again

Peach Bowl (Dec. 30)

Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Intriguing matchup of offenses

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)

Iowa vs. Tennessee

Super-strong D vs. standout O

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27)

Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M

Both former Big 12 foes face Hogs in 2024

Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1)

Liberty vs. Oregon

Unbeaten Flames carried on after Freeze

Reliaquest Bowl (Jan. 1)

LSU vs. Wisconsin

Former Outback Bowl gets juicy SEC vs. Big Ten matchup

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28)

Arizona vs. Oklahoma

Resurgent Sooners against surprising Wildcats

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23)

Air Force vs. James Madison

Both teams started the season at 8-0

3-STAR GAMES

Frisco Bowl (Tuesday)

Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio

Sponsored by Scooter's Coffee

Gasparilla Bowl (Friday)

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida

Short trip to Tampa for Malzahn, UCF

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29)

Memphis vs. Iowa State

Tigers get benefit of playing a home game

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27)

Louisville vs. Southern Cal

What is going on with Lincoln Riley & Trojans?

Gator Bowl (Dec. 29)

Clemson vs. Kentucky

Long-termers Stoops vs. Swinney

Fenway Bowl (Dec. 28)

Boston College vs. SMU

Lashlee, Mustangs just missed New Year's Six

Music City (Dec. 30)

Auburn vs. Maryland

Big Ten vs. SEC in Nashville

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 27)

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Tar Heels had higher aspirations

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28)

Kansas State vs. N.C. State

Just a breakfast food at night in Orlando

Sun Bowl (Dec. 29)

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

Irish facing Beavers in El Paso

Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 23)

Duke vs. Troy

Trojans in home state vs. Blue Devils

Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30)

Toledo vs. Wyoming

Barstool Sports is the sponsor

New Mexico Bowl (today)

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

Aggies won at Auburn

LA Bowl (today)

Boise State vs. UCLA

Starco Brands Hosted by Gronk

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 23)

Northwestern vs. Utah

Utes falling, Wildcats on way up

2-STAR GAMES

Celebration Bowl (today)

Florida A&M vs. Howard

Rattlers favored by a lot

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28)

Miami vs. Rutgers

Sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers of Batesville

New Orleans (today)

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Sponsored by R&L Carriers

68 Ventures Bowl (Dec. 23)

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

Jaguars playing in their home stadium

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26)

Rice vs. Texas State

First bowl for the Bobcats under G.J. Kinne

Military Bowl (Dec. 27)

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech

Presented by GoBowling.Com

Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26)

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Big Ten vs. MAC in Detroit

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 23)

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

Chanticleers facing 4,800 air miles, 14 hours

Independence Bowl (today)

California vs. Texas Tech

Pac-12 vs. Big 12 in Shreveport

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 23)

Georgia State vs. Utah State

Potatoes are a great source of Vitamin C, fiber

Famous Toastery Bowl (Monday)

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky

First of 2 games in Charlotte, N.C.

1-STAR GAMES

Myrtle Beach Bowl (today)

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

First bowl doesn't mean best bowl

Cure Bowl (today)

Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sponsored by Avocados from Mexico

Boca Raton Bowl (Thursday)

South Florida vs. Syracuse

Bulls venture to Florida's other coast





Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (left) and Coach Kalen DeBoer have helped Washington reach their first College Football Playoff since 2016. The second-ranked Huskies face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at the Superdome in New Orleans with the winner to face Michigan or Alabama in the national championship game Jan. 8 in Houston. (AP/David Becker)







Florida State Coach Mike Norvell, a University of Central Arkansas graduate, has guided the Seminoles to a 13-0 record and an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The No. 5 Seminoles will take on No. 6 Georgia on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)







Coach Barry Odom has UNLV in their first bowl game since January 2014. The former Arkansas defensive coordinator leads the Rebels against Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix. (AP/Andres Leighton)





