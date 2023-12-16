UA System trustees approve line of credit, tuition increase for UA Grantham

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved a tuition increase and a line of credit for the University of Arkansas Grantham during a special meeting Friday.

UA Grantham, the system's online-only institution, will be able to borrow up to $2.5 million from UA System administration to pay personnel costs and other operating expenses; UA Grantham also received a suspension on payments of its existing inter-institutional loans until Jan. 1, 2025. All measures were approved unanimously, although Trustee Kevin Crass expressed reservations about stopping the inter-institutional loans payback, saying, "I don't like it."

UA Grantham's current revenue from tuition and fees -- its only source of operating revenue -- is not sufficient to cover operating costs as a result of a recent decline in enrollment, according to Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System. The term of the loan is 10 years, with annual interest of 1.75%, no payments due during the first year, and principal and interest paid annually for the rest of the term.

Tuition and fees from students will fund the repayment, according to Bobbitt. UA Grantham is also instituting several cost-saving measures and operational enhancements in order to reduce costs and boost enrollment.

Those changes could save UA Grantham approximately $7.2 million annually, according to Tara Smith, the system's chief financial officer. UA Grantham has a "cash flow challenge," with roughly 1,200 fewer students enrolled this November compared with November 2022, a 30% decline, Smith said.

"The main thing is retaining students [and getting] them to graduation," said UA Grantham Chancellor Lindsay Bridgeman. While attracting new students is "not a problem" -- the number of new students in October actually outpaced the number of new students in October 2022 -- the number of continuing students has dropped over the past couple of years, although that decline has paused recently, Bridgeman said. She said she plans to use more of UA Grantham's budget on student retention, rather than new student recruitment.

UA Grantham is also sharpening its re-engagement efforts to bring students back who started at the university but stopped before completing their degree or credential, she said. In addition, she said, "we've realigned faculty in terms of reporting structure and duties so students get the best possible experience and stay engaged."

"Enrollment is something they'll have to focus on," Smith said. "We'll have to track enrollment closely."

Trustees will receive monthly updates on UA Grantham's status, seconded Bobbitt.

UA Grantham made several changes over the past couple of years, including a new Student Information System, which was implemented in March, and "we anticipated enrollment disruptions, but the recovery has taken longer than we expected," Bridgeman said. The new Student Information System saves UA Grantham $1 million annually, she said, calling it "a good solution."

UA Grantham also transitioned to Arkansas core requirements and added a new introductory course, implemented in July, adding a new step for students and staff, Bridgeman said. Though it benefits students by better preparing them for UA Grantham, she said, there were early "bottlenecks" that became a barrier to enrollment.

UA Grantham has reduced marketing expenditures to save roughly $1.8 million annually and eliminated nonessential expenses to save roughly $1.1 million annually, Bridgeman said. "We're looking at additional things on the horizon" to realize more savings, such as switching vendors for phones and textbooks, she said.

UA Grantham was headquartered in Kansas before being acquired by the UA System, and the lease on its headquarters runs through August 2024, costing the school $105,000 monthly, Bridgeman said. UA Grantham also has multiple library contracts, but "we're scaling those back" in July 2024, which will save $70,000 annually, she said.

Unlike most of the state's colleges and universities, UA Grantham did not raise tuition or fees for students for 2023-24, keeping annual tuition at $8,850 and fees at $1,500.

The tuition increase approved Friday applies to students who enroll for the semester starting March 2024. Tuition per semester credit hour for undergraduate courses will rise from $295 to $305, while tuition per semester credit hour for graduate courses will increase $15, to $365.

The increase for undergraduates keeps UA Grantham "very competitive" with its online peers on tuition, Bridgeman said. For graduates, "we're still way below the average," even with the increase.

UA Grantham has completed its state, federal, and industry accreditations, and it transitioned from private, for-profit status to public, nonprofit when acquired by the UA System a couple of years ago, according to Bridgeman. Based in Little Rock, it offers eight-week courses, with new terms starting monthly and no breaks.

Bridgeman -- an alum of UA Grantham who has been with the school for nearly a decade -- told trustees in August she was very optimistic about UA Grantham's direction.

"I feel really good about where we are and where we're going to go," she told trustees. A complete overhaul of UA Grantham's visual identity that included a new website last summer -- which increased traffic and "conversion" -- has been "fantastic," Bridgeman said.

In early August, enrollment was 4,651, which continued an upward trend, as that was up from 4,427 students at a similar point last year, which itself was an increase of nearly 200 from a similar time in 2021. Since then, however, enrollment has dipped.

The number of Arkansans enrolled has more than doubled since Grantham was acquired by the UA System, "and I think we'll continue to see that grow," Bridgeman said in August. By July 2022, every student who had been part of the UA System's prior attempt at online education, eVersity -- created in 2014 -- either graduated or transitioned into UA Grantham, which led to eVersity ceasing operations last summer, but UA Grantham integrated several award-winning eVersity courses into the curriculum and continued eVersity's no-cost orientation course to assist with onboarding students.

UA Grantham's annual budget for operating expenses is $34 million, Smith said. UA Grantham also inherited loan obligations with a $600,000 annual debt service cost.

UALR LICENSE AGREEMENT

Trustees also approved a license agreement with Swarna Sense Inc. for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UALR has applied for patents relating to "fabrication of a novel biosensor based on the quartz crystal resonator technique to detect biological systems such as cells, proteins, and markers," developed by Ganesh Kannarpady, research associate professor in the Center for Integrative Nanotechnology Sciences, according to Bobbitt. Swarna Sense plans to commercialize this intellectual property by further validating, developing, and deploying the technology, which has "immense potential" for the early detection of terminal diseases, as well as for developing portable, handheld devices for the detection of narcotics.

UALR will receive 5% running royalties on net sales by Swarna Sense and 30% of any income from sublicensing, according to Bobbitt. UALR will have a 10% virtual equity in the company, and the agreement contains liability and indemnity provisions to protect the university.

Kannarpady is also CEO and president of Swarna Sense, but pursuant to board policy, he's assigned his ownership rights in the patent and technology rights to UALR and is entitled to receive a share of revenue from commercialization of the technology, according to Bobbitt. However, he's agreed to waive his rights to such revenue because of his interest in Swarna Sense.

UALR Chancellor Christina Drale recommended approval of the agreement, and Bobbitt agreed. The agreement was first brought to the trustees during a meeting last month but was tabled pending more information.