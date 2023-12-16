UA women ready after upsetting loss

When the University of Arkansas women's basketball team rolls into North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff today against Samford, it will be looking to put Sunday's shocking loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the rearview mirror.

The Razorbacks (8-3) led the Golden Lions by 12 points in the third quarter but slowly watched the advantage disappear in a 74-70 loss at Fayetteville.

When reviewing film of the game, Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said his team's deficiencies were painstakingly clear. He pointed to effort, flat-footed play on rebounding opportunities and playing tired.

"It was really easy to identify some things that could have helped us win that game on Sunday," Neighbors said. "I think we learned from them and carried them over to [practice]. ... There's always two kinds of pains: one that hurts and one that changes you. That one kind of hurt both ways. It hurt us and I think it will change us for the better."

Samford (7-3) is also coming off a recent loss. The Bulldogs were defeated by Alabama 69-39. Their three losses are to the Crimson Tide, North Texas and Southern Miss.

After watching the Bulldogs' game against Alabama, Neighbors said the final score should not give his team any sense of security. Samford pulled within 37-31 midway through the third quarter before Alabama blew things open.

"You better be ready to play," Neighbors said. "Do not look at the final score [because it] ends up 30, but it was a [six]-point game. ... It kind of got away from them a little bit in the fourth."

Sophomore guard Masyn Marchbanks, a preseason All-Southern Conference selection, leads the Bulldogs with 11.4 points per game. Marchbanks has been the Bulldogs' leading scorer in four of their 10 games, including a season-high 24 points in a 65-62 victory over Central Arkansas.

Santa Clara graduate transfer Lexie Pritchard, the sister of Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, is third in the SoCon with 4.3 assists per game and averages8.8 points per game.

Samford also has SEC experience in 6-5 redshirt sophomore Vanderbilt transfer center Emily Bowman. She leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game and her 29 blocked shots rank ninth in Division I.

"They're not going to overlook Samford," Neighbors said of his team. "They've got their attention. They've got two great shooters, and our kids recognize talent when they see it."

Marchbanks is 22 of 47 (46.8%) from three-point range, and 5-7 American University graduate transfer guard Sadie Stetson is 21 of 46 (45.7%) from deep.

Neighbors called the duo's shooting numbers "incredible" and that his team, which is third in the nation with 30.6 three-pointers taken per game, understands how impressive those percentages are.

The seventh-year Arkansas coach said since losing to UAPB, the Razorbacks have been ready to play again.

"We don't ever shy away from creating adversity for our kids," Neighbors said. "And we had some, so I'm anxious to see just like everybody else how we respond next time we play.

"I know they're ready to get [on] the court. They are all saying they wish we would have had a game a little sooner so they could have moved on a little faster, but you we'll get that chance [today]."

Arkansas guard Taliah Scott earned her fourth consecutive SEC freshman of the week honor following 29- and 31-point performances against Louisiana Tech and UAPB, respectively. She is sixth in the nation with 24.5 points per game.

It was the first time in league history a player has won the award four weeks in a row.

Neighbors put Scott in the same breath as former standout Chelsea Dungee, who he coached at Arkansas from 2018-21, and WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who set the NCAA scoring record when she played for him at Washington from 2013-17.

"Chelsea started college with a pro body already," Neighbors said. "Like if you saw Chelsea in the eighth grade, she had a professional frame. Taliah needs another year in the weight room and with our nutritionists, so she has to do things with a little more savvy, the make-contact-and-separate, which she is so good at.

"I mean, she's still on pace to shatter Plum's single-season makes record and career record if she did it for enough games. ... It's an unbelievable knack to have at that age because it takes some savvy and it usually takes experience."

Four of the Razorbacks' starters are averaging more than 10 points per game. Makayla Daniels (11.5), Saylor Poffenbarger (11.1) and Samara Spencer (10.9) join Scott in the department.