UCA women at Kansas

UCA at Kansas

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

RECORDS Central Arkansas 6-4; Kansas 5-4

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.11.93.4

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.10.82.1

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.10.35.0

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.6.16.1

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.6.26.3

COACH Tony Kemper (6-4 in first season at UCA, 85-94 in seventh season overall)

Kansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Wyvette Mayberry, 5-7, Sr.10.22.2

G Zakiyah Franklin, 5-8, Sr.10.92.1

G Holly Kersgieter, 5-11, Sr.11.35.2

G S'Mya Nichols, 6-0, Fr.14.62.4

C Taiyanna Jackson, 6-6, Sr.13.69.8

COACH Brandon Schneider (112-140 in ninth season at Kansas, 513-278 in 26th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAKansas

69.2Points for70.9

58.1Points against62.2

+7.3Rebound margin-0.7

+0.2Turnover margin-2.9

41.8FG pct.44.3

32.93-pt pct.35.6

69.5FT pct.68.8

CHALK TALK Kinley Fisher leads UCA with 12.7 points per game, coming off the bench. ... Fisher had scored in double figures in seven of UCA's 10 games this season. ... Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson were preseason All-Big 12 selections. ... All five of Kansas' starters average 10 points or more per game.

-- Sam Lane