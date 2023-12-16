VIkings at Bengals preview capsule

Vikings at Bengals

Noon (NFL Network)

LINE Bengals by 3

SERIES Tied 7-7; Bengals beat Vikings 27-24 in OT on Sept. 12, 2021

LAST WEEK Vikings won at Raiders 3-0; Bengals beat Colts 34-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(27) 95.2RUSH84.7 (31)

(8) 246.3PASS229.5 (16)

(12) 341.5YARDS314.2 (22)

(21) 20.5POINTS21.5 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(5) 92.9RUSH127.2 (25)

(14) 218.3PASS252.1 (27)

(10) 311.2YARDS379.2 (31)

(5) 18.6POINTS22.1 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH This game features backup quarterbacks for both teams. Jake Browning will make his fourth start for the Bengals. The Vikings will start Nick Mullens at QB, their fourth different starter this season after Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs.