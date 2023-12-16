Woman seriously injured in shooting at North Little Rock restaurant

A shooting Friday night at a Waffle House in North Little Rock left a woman with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police responded at about 8:48 p.m. to a report of a person who had been shot at the restaurant at 4517 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a person armed with a handgun had entered the restaurant, demanded money and fired the gun, striking the victim.

The victim, whose age and identity were not included in the release, was taken to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests had been announced in the case as of Saturday afternoon.