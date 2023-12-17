20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 5-11 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 5

Trung Anh Nguyen, 24, and Jennifer Lin Souvandy, 23, both of Van Buren

Hela Memmott, 82, Rogers, and Monique Pierre, 48, Fort Smith

Cheyenne Carroll Rogers, 29, Muldrow, Okla., and Ashley Elizabeth Ferguson, 29, Greenwood

Dec. 6

James L. Greer, 38, and Angela Renee Meadows, 37, both of Fort Smith

Ramiro Rodriguez Dimas, 32, and Jazmin Botello Mejia-Martinez, 28, both of Fort Smith

Dec. 7

Brian Daniel Bolcao, 36, and Christina Elizabeth Tripp, 33, both of Fort Smith

Earl Ricky Page, 67, and Myzella Renee Loper, 37, both of Pauls Valley, Okla.

Benjamin Ty Bese, 25, Sallisaw, Okla., and Sarah Camryn Stratmann, 23, Muldrow, Okla.

Dec. 8

Richard Glen Hutchison, 61, and Amanda Lee Fulton-Hutchison, 44, both of Del City, Okla.

Michael Norman Kohler, 69, and Jo Lynn Gerdes, 68, both of Greenwood

Luis Alfredo Uribe Noyola, 25, and Kristal Palafox Gonzalez, 20, both of Fort Smith

Dylan Shane Ridenour, 24, Spiro, Okla., and Leah Fowler Sheffield, 21, Muldrow, Okla.

Steven Lee Lindsey, 53, and Sandra Kay Mullinax, 48, both of Fort Smith

Dec. 11

Brayden Austen Oakley, 19, Murfreesboro, and Jaselind Ruth Ecker, 20, Vian, Okla.

Lisa Jean Martin, 41, and Jessica Danielle Bergstrom, 34, both of Durant, Okla.