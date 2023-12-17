Aces on Bridge





DEAR MR. WOLFF: I have seen that some partnerships who play 1430 responses to Roman Key Card Blackwood change the scheme when clubs are trumps. Is that wise?

-- Less Space,

Elkhart, Ind.

DEAR READER: Perhaps, for the sake of memory, key card responses should be kept the same throughout. I'm told the one key card response is the most common, so using it for step one does make sense. I think if you do switch for clubs, you may get too high just as frequently as you would without the switch.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: This hand has been doing the rounds in my bridge circle of late. You hold: ; J-10-8-4-3-2, k A-J-9, l A-9-5, ' 6. As dealer at game all, what is your call?

-- Bad Suit,

Tucson, Ariz.

DEAR READER: I rarely preempt with two aces facing an unpassed partner. Such hands provide too much defense and suitability for other strains. Also, this spade suit is too poor for a vulnerable weak two. Between pass and one spade, I think this is just about enough for a one-level opening; take away the spade 10, and I might feel differently. When in doubt, let the quality of your long suit be the deciding factor. Always follow this rule: Don't pass a good six-card suit!

DEAR MR. WOLFF: You respond one spade to partner's one-club opening with ; 8-7-5-4-3-2, k A-5, l A-J, ' J-7-2, and he raises to four spades. Would you go on?

-- Big Fit,

Portland, Ore.

DEAR READER: Partner typically has a balanced 18-19 with four-card spade support for this, given that he did not make a splinter bid. With a 10-card fit, two aces and what could be a useful club filler, I would make a move toward slam. Here, I'd use Roman Key Card Blackwood. The odds are high that partner has a control in the suit he opened, and it would be useful to find out if we are missing two key cards.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Is it acceptable to resolve a system malfunction halfway through a session?

-- Problem Solving,

North Bay, Ontario

DEAR READER: Yes, if you and your partner have just had a misunderstanding in a common bidding situation, you should strive to make sure you are both on the same wavelength for the rest of the set, in case it crops up again. Be sure to do so in a constructive manner, though. I would delay the decision if the sequence seems so obscure that it is not likely to come up again.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What is a mixed raise?

-- Middle Ground,

Dallas, Texas

DEAR READER: This jump shows a four-card raise of partner's opened or overcalled suit. A preemptive raise is typically up to 5 points -- not strong enough to play game facing 18-19 balanced. A good raise shows at least 10 points or so. The middle range of 6-9 can be handled by a mixed raise. Typically, if partner overcalls at the one-level, a jump cue bid of opener's suit shows a mixed raise and a direct jump raise to three is preemptive. Mixed raises can be used if partner opens and the next hand overcalls (though not everyone does). If you do not play them, a jump raise may be uncomfortably wide-ranging.

If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at

bobbywolff@mindspring.com



