The nation in brief: Arizona governor orders troops to border

Arizona governor orders troops to border

PHOENIX -- Arizona's governor on Friday ordered the state's National Guard to the border with Mexico to help federal officials manage an influx of migrants.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said she issued the executive order because "the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe."

"I am taking action where the federal government won't," Hobbs said.

It was unclear when the troops would arrive at the border and exactly how many would be mobilized.

Hobbs asked President Joe Biden's administration a week ago to mobilize 243 Arizona National Guard troops already in the Border Patrol's Tucson sector that includes Lukeville, Ariz., to help federal officers reopen the border crossing that was indefinitely closed Dec. 4.

Customs and Border Protection has said shutting down the official crossing was necessary to allow personnel stationed there to help Border Patrol agents manage the hundreds of migrants illegally crossing in that area daily.

Although remote, the crossing is a popular route for Arizonans traveling to the Mexican resort of Puerto Peñasco, or Rocky Point, about 62 miles south of the border on the northern shores of the Sea of Cortez.

Quaker Oats recalls granola products

CHICAGO -- Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, throwing up and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said in a news release that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled granola products. The full list of recalled foods includes granola oats cereals and Quaker Chewy Bars, which are also sold in PepsiCo's snack mixes.

The affected products have been sold in all 50 U.S. states, as well as U.S. territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line or visit the recall website for more information and reimbursement.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection occur in the U.S. each year.

Boy gets probation for synagogue plot

CANTON, Ohio -- A 13-year-old Ohio boy accused of planning a mass shooting at a local synagogue has been ordered to spend a year on probation.

The Canton Repository reports that the Plain Township boy pleaded true, the juvenile equivalent of guilty, on Friday to misdemeanor counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Authorities said that a "detailed plan to complete a mass shooting" at Temple Israel in Canton, south of Akron, was posted on the livestreaming platform Discord.

Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James then ordered probation, according to a court document, but suspended a 90-day sentence at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center. The boy was also barred from using the internet without supervision and ordered to continue counseling with a licensed therapist.

The boy was also told to read a book about Carl Lutz, the Swiss diplomat credited with saving the lives of tens of thousands of Jews from the Holocaust in Budapest, Hungary, during World War II. The youth must then submit a book report to the juvenile probation department.

According to documents released Thursday by the county sheriff's office, an FBI agent alerted officials Sept. 7 to posts between the boy and a person in Washington state that allegedly included a map of the synagogue and plans to burn down and "shoot up" the building. Discord later said it reported the discussions to the FBI, the newspaper reported.

Alabama sees more deer disease cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Two more cases of a fatal disease have been found in deer in northwest Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Friday announced confirmation of two cases of chronic wasting disease in hunter-harvested, white-tailed deer in northern Lauderdale County. That brings Alabama's total number of confirmed cases to five, al.com reported.

The disease was first detected in Lauderdale County in January 2022. After the first case was confirmed, all of Lauderdale and Colbert counties were designated as a CWD Management Zone.

Chronic wasting disease commonly results in altered behavior due to microscopic changes in the brain in infected animals. An animal may carry the disease for years without outward signs. But in later stages, animals may exhibit listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns and a lack of responsiveness. There are no treatments or vaccines for the disease and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been no cases in humans.

Samples have been collected from more than 1,700 white-tailed deer harvested statewide, with 420 of those collected within the management zone this hunting season, the department said.



