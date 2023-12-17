Arkansas Achievers

The National Association for Gifted Children (NAGC), the nation's leading organization focused on the needs of gifted and talented children, has awarded Dr. Ann Robinson, distinguished professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and founding director of the Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Education, the 2023 NAGC Ann F. Isaacs Founder's Memorial Award for her distinguished service to NAGC and gifted education. Robinson received the award during the 2023 NAGC conference held Nov. 9-12 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

