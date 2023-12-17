Arkansas women ‘back on course’

Veteran guards Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer combined for 34 points and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team fended off Samford 68-54 in front of an announced crowd of 2,513 on Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks (9-3) improved their record in North Little Rock to 10-5 in regular-season games. Arkansas led the entire second half and by as many as 17 points, and never trailed by more than three.

The victory came six days after a shocking loss in Fayetteville to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"I don't know how good we played, but we did play hard," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Hard week when you have finals coming off a loss, so too early probably to stamp it as mission accomplished, but certainly back on course.

"I thought we responded. We took coaching really well in the film room. Some adversity even hit today, and I thought their words to each other were phenomenal. I'm going to preliminarily tell you, again, not mission accomplished, but back on the right path."

Samford (7-4) took a 21-19 lead with 3:50 left in the second quarter off a Lexie Pritchard jumper, but the Razorbacks responded with a 10-0 run to take a 29-21 lead into halftime.

The spurt was capped with a corner three-pointer by Daniels as time expired. Arkansas seized all momentum entering halftime and the sequence proved to be a deciding factor in the game's outcome.

Daniels scored 9 of her 14 points in the first half and was 2 of 2 on three-pointers at the break.

"I think we're all confident, and we want to take that shot at the end of the quarter, end of the game or end of the half," Daniels said. "Me and [Spencer] talked about it at halftime. I was like, 'I didn't think I was going to be open. I thought they saw me running, and I thought someone was going to jump in the passing lane.'

"But I think it's confidence. We're all confident that we can make those shots."

Samford guard Sadie Stetson, a graduate transfer from American University, kept the Bulldogs in contention with her three-point shooting. Stetson entered the game with hitting 45.7% three-pointer for the season, a percentage she improved.

She finished with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a 6-of-8 mark on threes.

"We lost her three times in the first half and she made us pay every time," Neighbors said. "When that happens, then you know she's going to make everything. I watched her in warmups, and it looked like Jimmy Chitwood out there.

"I just kept going, 'Is she ever going to miss one?' She's got such good timing, and they do such a good job of spacing around her and making it really hard to stay with her."

Spencer had the hot hand for Arkansas in the second half, when she scored 15 of her team-high 20 points. The junior was 7 of 12 from the floor and scored 6 points from the free-throw line.

"I was aggressive in the first half, but they weren't falling," Spencer said. "I just [had] to know it'll eventually start falling. We let Samford stick around and they probably shouldn't have been in the game with us. But at that point in time, it was more so like, 'OK, we're trying to get a win here. Do what you have to do to help your team get a win.'"

A key in the game was Arkansas' ability to score in the lane and at the free-throw line. The Razorbacks outscored Samford 28-12 in the lane and 20-4 at the line.

"I felt like points in the paint was going to be a big one for us," Neighbors said. "Driving it in there, they're hard to score on, especially with [6-5 center Emily Bowman]."

Bowman, who entered the game ninth nationally with 29 blocked shots, picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter. It was then that the Razorbacks focused extra on getting to the rim.

"If you look at their opponents who they've played, they haven't had very many games in the 70s -- like one or two," Neighbors said. "We felt like if we could approach that, our defense would give us enough chance. We fell in love with the three a little early because we made our first one and sometimes that happens.

"But I thought we got back to driving it. I thought Sam and Mak were really, really good in that area, then I think everybody else kind of caught on and was contagious and followed their lead."

Maryam Dauda scored the Razorbacks' first 5 points of the game and finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Sophomore Saylor Poffenbarger had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Freshman Taliah Scott added 9 points and Carly Keats scored 7.

The Razorbacks forced 21 turnovers, 11 in the first quarter.

"Urgency was basically what we wanted to come out and [have]," Spencer said. "We knew that coming off of the loss that we had on Sunday, we didn't play our best defensively. Coming out in this game, we kind of wanted to get back to what we normally do."

The Bulldogs pulled within 39-33 late in the third quarter off back-to-back threes by Stetson and Masyn Marchbanks, but the Razorbacks closed the period on a 10-2 run to again establish a comfortable lead.

Arkansas shot 60% in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to maintain their lead and get a victory.

The Razorbacks finished 21 of 56 (37.5%) from the floor and 20 of 29 (69%) at the free-throw line. Arkansas outrebounded Samford 38-34 and had 12 second-chance points.