Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Dec. 17, 2023

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Dec. 17, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives last week overwhelmingly approved Congress' annual defense package. The $886.3 billion National Defense Authorization Act includes multiple provisions regarding military-related construction and munition procurement, impacting sites in Arkansas like Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith and Highland Industrial Park in Camden.

The entire Arkansas congressional delegation supported the defense legislation.

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., led a discussion concerning China's growing influence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence helped organize the panel as part of the committee's Beyond the SCIF events series. Crawford, of Jonesboro, and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., serve on the committee.

A legislative effort by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., has reached its final destination.

The House passed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act last week, months after the Senate passed the bill. President Joe Biden will next consider the legislation.

The measure allows duck hunters to carry electronic duck stamps while hunting instead of a physical document.

Boozman introduced the Duck Stamp Modernization Act in the Senate in March.

Thank you for listening to this week's edition of "Arkies in the Beltway!"




